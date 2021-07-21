GENEVA — Lights return to McDonough Park tonight.
New lights, that is.
In a process that took parts of several days to complete, crews have installed LED lights at the Lyceum Street ball field. They will be used for the first time tonight when the Geneva Red Wings host the Niagara Power in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.
The LED bulbs will be brighter and more efficient than their predecessors, which were installed in the late 1970s.
At 18-16, the Red Wings are jockeying for playoff position in the West Division. Geneva, which posted its second consecutive win with a 7-5 triumph over Elmira at McDonough Monday, is in second place, five games behind the front-running Jamestown Tarp Skunks.
Brady Slinger (Hamilton) starred for the Red Wings Monday, going four for five with three doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Royce Frazier (Moravian) added two hits in four at-bats.
Geneva took a 7-0 lead courtesy of a six-run fourth. Korson Hastings (Moravian) and Elliot Good provided run-scoring singles, Slinger slammed a two-run double, Mike Borrelli (St. Anselm) notched a run-scoring groundout and Nick Forney (Iona) drew a bases-loaded walk.
Left-hander AJ Gartland (Alfred State) earned the victory with six innings of seven-hit ball. He allowed two earned runs, struck out six and walked no one.
The Red Wings were off Tuesday night.