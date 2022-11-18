As diehard deer hunters know, the start of regular (firearms) season in New York state’s Southern Zone — it encompasses the Times’ entire readership area — is set for Saturday.
Officials from the Finger Lakes National Forest in Hector, Schuyler County, are encouraging the public to use caution and to be visible and mindful of their surroundings in the coming weeks.
Almost the entire 16,000-plus-acre FLNF is open for hunting, with the only exceptions being the developed recreation sites such as campgrounds and day-use areas, or any areas that would be in violation of state laws. Contact the Hector District office at 607-546-4470 for specific information or with questions.
As with any recreational opportunity on the FLNF, all applicable state and federal laws and regulations must be followed. Below are some safety tips for hunters that may be planning to hunt on the FLNF:
Clearly identify your target before shooting to prevent accidents or fatalities. Fire only at clearly identified wildlife and know what is beyond your target.
Be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails. Other recreationists are in the forest as well.
Check weather reports before visiting the forest — dress properly and be prepared for the worst possible conditions.
Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you will return — be familiar with the area that you are hunting.
Wear blaze orange and try to be visible from all directions.
Check hunting equipment before and after each outing and maintain it properly. Familiarize yourself with the operation of your firearm before using it in the field.
Carry a spare set of dry clothes. Use layering techniques to prevent moisture retention, while maintaining body warmth.
Always bring waterproof gear.
Have a first aid kit, flashlight, cell phone, food and water in case of an emergency.
Hunters should be cognizant of other forest users. The forest is open to all other lawful uses, including mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding. Non-hunters who plan to use the FLNF during hunting season should be cognizant of hunters using the same locations. The Forest Service recommends wearing blaze orange while hunting seasons are running concurrent with your visit.
If recreating with household animals such as a dog, officials suggest that they are visible and remain on a leash.
For more information about hunting on the Finger Lakes National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/gmfl/recreation/hunting. For additional information on New York hunting regulations, go to https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28182.html.