NORTH ROSE — Drop-kicking a basketball from beyond half-court for the swish — and eternal bragging rights — would be a highlight in many people’s lives.
For Ted Woods, that was back-page news, but so too was his record for strawberries picked in one day — 1,120 — with the help of three of his four sisters.
It is not often that a person means so much to the world around them that trying to encapsulate all their accomplishments and meaning to those closest is nearly impossible. Ted Woods was one of those people.
On March 29, 2020, Theodore Robert “Ted” Woods of North Rose passed away peacefully at Rochester General Hospital. He was 88.
The youngest of eight siblings, Woods graduated from Leavenworth High School in Wolcott before attending Cortland State Teachers College, where he received a degree in physical education in 1953.
After returning to North Rose from the Marine Corps in 1956, Woods devoted his life to students and student-athlete, and went on to become Section V’s first executive director, paving the way for Kathy Hoyt to hold that position today.
“He was probably one of the most poised and professional and classy individuals you’ll ever come in contact with in your lifetime,” Hoyt said by phone. “He was a true icon in the community of North Rose, North Rose-Wolcott, Section V, New York State Public High School Athletic Association. Even at the national level he was well-respected for his involvement in high school-based athletics.
“He was very instrumental in building the infrastructure and the protocols of Section V that are still in existence today, without a doubt.”
Woods’ unrelenting dedication to students serves as an inspiration during these uncertain times. His stint as the first executive director of Section V blends into what is an unfathomable list of positions into which he poured his time and energy.
He continued to serve as president of the Wayne County Athletic Association and Wayne County boys soccer coordinator, was a member of the Section V Finance and Section V Boys Basketball committees, and remained a certified track and field and cross country official.
Scotty Martin, the soccer coach at North Rose-Wolcott for more than four decades and a close friend of Woods, shed light on the level of Woods’ dedication.
“He was an icon in the world of high school sports,” Martin said of his longtime friend in a phone call. “He was an invaluable resource as a coach and person. He was a voice of reason and a source of wisdom. He had those type of qualities — a true gentleman.
“I’ll miss a great friend.”
Woods hired Martin to coach junior varsity soccer at North Rose in the spring of 1971, and they were the best of friends ever since. Woods coached varsity boys soccer at the time; two years later, when he moved on to administration, he hired Martin as his replacement.
“We refereed and coached soccer together for 28, 29 years,” Martin remembered. “People thought, sometimes, because we were combative and pulled each other’s legs, people thought we didn’t like each other, but that was not the case at all. We were very good friends ... he will certainly be missed.”
When he wasn’t involved in high school athletics, Woods served as a member of the North Rose Fire Department for 35 years, including the department’s treasurer for 24 of those years. He also was a member of the Sodus Hospital Board of Directors and North Rose Lions Club, and coached American Legion baseball and Jets summer soccer.
He gave every conceivable inch of effort and passion he had into whatever he did; the long list of his Hall of Fame inductions is a testament to that. Woods is what many refer to as a “first-ballot Hall of Famer,” someone who is immediately inducted as soon as eligible — and not just on a local level.
The National High School Athletic Coaches Association inducted Woods into its Hall of Fame in 2010. He also was inducted into the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2007, the Cortland State ‘C Club’ Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001, and the North Rose-Wolcott Athletic Hall of Fame in 2005. He was the New York State Soccer Officials’ 1994 Official of the Year, and, in 1996 was inducted into the New York High School Soccer Hall of Fame.
“I think the big thing is we need people like (Ted) who advocate for the kids in education today,” Martin said. “(People like Ted) fight for kids, and I like that. He was a gentleman in that sense, making sure kids didn’t get short-changed and making sure that people were the best they could be when he was involved in any organization.”
A former student at North Rose-Wolcott remembers that every morning before school, Woods would exercise and run laps around the campus just as students began to arrive. For all his kindness and lightheartedness, he created an atmosphere of respect. It was just who he was.
“When you spoke with him, there was an aura of integrity, and aura of in control. That was just how he came across,” Martin said. “He had that respect, and not too many people get that.
“He was a dear friend to me ever since I came to North Rose in ‘71. Every time I got a chance to come back to North Rose, I would always stop in to see him and Norma (Ted’s wife of 66 years).”
If Woods had had the opportunity, Hoyt believes he would be at the forefront of handling the current COVID-19 crisis — and he wouldn’t have flinched.
“Ted has a military background,” Hoyt began. “He was very firm, fair and consistent. He got rattled by nothing, and he would’ve handled (COVID-19) with the same professionalism and integrity and transparency as he handled every single aspect of his life. It wouldn’t have rattled him at all.
“He’s just an individual that made such a huge impact on so many people.”