ROMULUS — The small community of Romulus lost a beloved member in the horrific Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting this past Sunday. Trevor Irby, 25, was known and loved by many in the small town.
The 2012 graduate was a three-sport athlete for the Warriors, excelling in soccer, basketball, and baseball. Irby even took his talents on to Keuka College where he was a member of the baseball team.
“He was a true team player and a leader,” Romulus physical education teacher Michael Kauffman said. “I could always count on him. He always worked hard and was smiling. Trevor always had fun. I know during basketball season before games, the team would always go over to Trevor’s grandparents house after school as they would cook a team dinner. Trevor, as well as his grandparents were always thoughtful enough to make sure he brought me a plate back at school.”
Kauffman coached Irby most of his high school career and will always remember what a positive impact he left on the community.
“He will be remembered as a fun-loving kid who would do anything for anyone,” Kauffman added. “Everyone including students, teachers, community members, loved Trevor. He was a well-rounded student as he played sports, was in plays, band, and various clubs.
“I remember a couple years ago, the varsity softball team played at Keuka in sectionals, and he came to the game to watch and say hi. That was just the type of person he was. Great character and full of life.”
Romulus Athletic Director Mike Pane watched Irby grow up in the halls of Romulus Central School. He says he will always remember the positive energy that he brought to the athletic fields as well as to the classroom.
“Trevor brought a smile and positive energy to any activity he was involved in,” Pane said. “Whether it be in the classroom or athletic fields and courts. He matured physically and athletically throughout his high school career. He had quick hands and feet, and sometimes a quick wit to go with it.
“He was admired and respected by his classmates, teammates, teachers, and coaches. He put a smile on the face of all the people he came in touch with.”
