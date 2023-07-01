ROMULUS — From the fall to spring, Romulus athletes joined forces with South Seneca and the results were positive. In addition to the boys basketball team winning the Finger Lakes West for the first time in 17 years, several athletes were named to their respective sports All-League teams.
In addition to Finger Lakes West Basketball Player of the Year Mikey Kaufman, softball pitcher Libby Barbay, bowlers Giavanna Consolie, Ethan Wolverton, Aven Bower and golfer Sam Dufour all made their league’s First Team.
Bowling coach Ralph Walborn was also named the Finger Lakes West coach of the year after finishing second in the Finger Lakes West in both girls and boys. Walborn led the girls team to a 26-19 overall and a 26-14 league record. The boys team ended 36-19 overall and 36-14 in the league.
Kaufman was also named a Romulus Community Sports Sportsmanship Award alongside Andrea Teed and a Scholar Athlete Award winner with Emma Yuhas. The awards kept coming as Kaufman was named a Second Impact Role Model Athlete alongside Consolie.
Romulus’ Appreciation Award went to Melody Collinsworth, the RCS Community Sports President for over 12 years of service to the kids and athletic programs at Romulus.