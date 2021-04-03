Geneva obviously isn’t exactly Las Vegas or New York City — two of America’s premier boxing towns — but there was a time, not all that long ago, when it was a stop for a number of big-time pugilists, thanks to Genevans Ralph Sr. and Rocky Fratto.
As Sports Editor Pete Lambos’ story today documents, Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped here. While I remember the time I ran into another one-time world champion, Vito Antuofermo, on Seneca Street.
It was early evening and I was walking up the south side of the street and noticed three men up ahead walking down. I recognized Ralph and Rocky, but didn’t know the third man ... until we got closer.
Being a fan of all things Italian and also an aficionado of “The Godfather” movies, I thought the man looked familiar. But no, I thought, he couldn’t be Vito Antuofermo, could he?
The threesome stopped as we all got to Saccone’s Lounge — where Bella’s restaurant is now — and Ralph Sr. said to me, “Mike, I’d like you to meet ...”
And I finished his sentence, “Vito Antuofermo! Wow, nice to meet you.”
I shook his very strong hand, and he said, with a bit of an Italian accent, “Not too many people would recognize me.”
I told him I thought he was a great fighter and I liked him in “Godfather III,” which I think caught him by surprise. (He had a small role but a speaking one as a bodyguard for Joey Zasa in the 1990 movie).
We made a little more small talk, and the Frattos invited me to join them for a drink at Saccone’s, but I was unable to stop. I wish I’d had the time, but regardless, I’ll never forget meeting a world champion boxer on the streets of Geneva.
— Mike Cutillo