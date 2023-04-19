KEUKA PARK — Keuka College junior Ryan Sisco was selected as the Wolves’ representative for the Empire 8 Conference’s Men’s Golf Sportsman of the Year.
Sisco has been a leader for the Wolves throughout his junior season. He cut three strokes off his scoring average from last year, shooing an 84.29 over seven rounds. He has one top-five finish and four top ten finishes on the season. He has the five lowest rounds for the Wolves this year with his personal best coming last week at the Keuka College Spring Invitational. Sisco shot a 79 to tie for second on the Wolves’ home course.
Sisco was one of eight from the conference honored. From the conference’s release, “The Empire 8 Conference emphasizes that ‘Competing with Honor and Integrity’ is an essential component of a student-athlete’s experience in conjunction with an institution’s educational mission. These honorees have distinguished themselves and consistently exhibit the critical traits as outstanding sportsmen.”