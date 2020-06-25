WATKINS GLEN — For the second time, the dates for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekend at Watkins Glen International have been altered.
The Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, which will feature all four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship classes for the second round of the four-race Michelin Endurance Cup schedule, has been reset for Sept. 3-6. Originally scheduled for the coming weekend, it initially was moved to Oct. 1-4 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Six Hours weekend also will include the Tioga Downs Casino Resort 240, the four-hour IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race, as well as doubleheader races for both the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America.
Previously purchased tickets for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen will be honored on the rescheduled weekend.
Visit www.TheGlen.com/assistance-IMSA for further details and questions on ticket purchases.