GENEVA — All sports were a go at Geneva High School this past fall season for the first time since 2019. Many athletes earned high marks to be recognized as scholar athletes and five out of seven teams earned “Scholar Team” honors.
The teams and athletes who earned the honors are as follows:
CROSS COUNTRY — SCHOLAR TEAMCorey Bailey, sophomore; Rendell Belanger-Curren, freshman;Daria Blanchard senior; Delaney Brown, freshman; Ryan Brown, junior; Francis Caravita, freshman; Vincent Cardinale, senior; Cameran Cardinale, freshmanl; Nicholas Caster, senior; Benjamin Christensen-Cook, junior; Avery Clair-Goulet, sophomore; Barrow Dunn, senior; Marin Eighmey, freshman; McKenzie Forbes, sophomore; Tristan Hagel, sophomore; Jared Kelley, freshman; Julian Nault, senior; Moriah Pilet, junior; Andrew Pilet, senior; En-Ya Shen, senior; Sarah Strojny, senior; Grace Validzic, senior; Juliette Ventura, senior; Christopher Woody, junior.
FOOTBALLGavin Brignall, junior; Aidan Cupelli, sophomore; Richard Long, senior; Christopher Yunits, junior.
GOLFJeremy Askin, sophomore; Jonathan Bailey, senior; Joseph Hart, sophomore; Matthew Bucklin, seventh grader.
BOYS SOCCER —
SCHOLAR TEAMDesmond Carson, sophomore; Matthew Catucci, sophomore; Brady Dorrington, senior; Drew Fishback, freshman; Max Heieck, freshman; Rowan Magee, sophomore; Colin Matthews, junior; Austin Moore, freshman; Owen Sellers, senior; Roberto Turijan-Morales, sophomore; Luke Weber, junior.
GIRLS SOCCER —
SCHOLAR TEAMEmma Bossard, senior; Kelly Bucklin, junior; Allyson Bucklin, junior; Natalie Budgar, junior; Clare Canario, junior; Claire Dunham, freshman; Sophie Heieck, senior; Katelyn Ikle, senior; Jenna Kafrawi, senior; Alexandria Klestinec, senior; Courtney Mastellar, freshman; Natalie McFadden, junior; Mikayla Myer, junior; Grace Pontes, sophomore; Victoria Sanchez Arce, freshman; Maria Urrutia, junior; Jenna VanEtten, sophomore; Kaitlyn Wright, sophomore.
VOLLEYBALL —
SCHOLAR TEAMIsabella Bonventre, sophomore; Annaliese Candidori, sophomore; Kierstin Comerford, senior; Sophia Cosentino, sophomore; Madison Martinez, senior; Nakayba Moorer, senior; Karynn Price, junior.
GIRLS TENNIS —
SCHOLAR TEAMSophie Augustine, freshman; Lauren Champlin, sophomore; Payce Chu-Lustig, eighth grader; Strummer Dunn, freshman; Jana Fladd, junior; Kelly Miller, junior; Amber Paynter, freshman; Elisabeth Porschet, sophomore; Kathryn Strojny, sophomore