SENECA FALLS — Mynderse Academy student-athletes competed all winter season long and some found themselves in contention for sectional titles.
Even greater success came in the classroom as three out of five teams earned Scholar-Athlete recognition and all five winter sports featured scholar athletes.
Led by head coach Jerry Anderson, girls basketball had the highest team average with an academic average of 94%. Boys indoor track & field led by Scott Porter was next with a team average of 93.2%. Pat Prayne’s boys basketball team was the final scholar-athlete team with an average of 91%.
Girls indoor track and field’s Madison Cosentino, Hope Jones and Sydney Partee earned scholar-athlete distinction while wrestling’s Logan Pettingill and Blayze Keefer earned individual honors as well.