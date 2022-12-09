WATERLOO — The Waterloo Tigers had a number of successes to celebrate both on and off the field in the fall season.
While the Tigers had big wins on the golf course, volleyball court, cross country courses and more, seven fall teams earned scholar athlete team recognition and several individuals received scholar athlete recognition as well.
The teams that received scholar athlete honors were boys and girls cross country — with averages at 96.5 and 94.2, respectively — boys soccer at 95.1, girls soccer at 98.5, the golf team at 97.4, girls tennis at 96.3 and girls volleyball at 91.36.
Individually, the girls soccer team had the most scholar athlete pins at 18. Three players on the team — Logan Amidon, Giana DeLucia and Nicole McGloon — all had averages above 100. Boys soccer had the second-most individual scholar athlete pins with 13.
Football had seven individuals earn scholar athlete pins for their work in the classroom in the fall.