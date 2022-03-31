WATERLOO — After another competitive run from Waterloo’s winter sports teams, it’s time to also celebrate their excellence in the classroom.
Eight different sports teams this past season had at least one athlete in this year’s scholar-athletes announcement.
Coach Michael Bree’s girls basketball team made it all the way to the Class B state championship game, and his squad also dominated by leading all winter sports teams at the school with a 98.29% grade point average. Coach Hank Pearson’s girls indoor track and field squad was second with an average of 97.90% with nearly the entire roster being named scholar-athletes.
Both of coach Russ Gillan’s bowling teams reached an average over 90%; his girls team finished with a 94.58% average while the boys had a 91.16% average.
Pearson’s boys indoor track and field team, coach Josh Rice’s boys basketball team, coach Rachel Cordovani’s competitive cheerleading squad and coach Tyrone Thomas’ wrestling squads also had at least one athlete as a scholar-athlete this winter.