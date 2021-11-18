The Section V Basketball Hall of Fame will hold its 17th induction ceremony and 16 members will be forever enshrined this Saturday, Nov. 20 as the Class of 2020 at The Genesee River Restaurant and Reception Center in Mount Morris.
Out of the 16 inductees, seven have coached, played or have strong ties to the Finger Lakes.
Here are the Section V Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees from the Finger Lakes:
Calvin BettsBetts averaged a double-double as an eighth-grader playing on the Lyons varsity. The Lions went 20-1 that season.
Betts played his four high school years at Rush-Henrietta, twice being named Monroe County Player of the Year. He finished his high school career with over 1,400 points and 1,200 rebounds and moved on to play four years at the University of Buffalo.
Javon McCreaMcCrea played four years of varsity basketball at Newark and is the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder with 1,315 points and 886 rebounds. He also holds the Section V record for most blocked shots in a game with 17.
He was a Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association All-Star and registered a rare high school triple-double against Ben Franklin High School
Bil SaxbyBil Saxby coached Honeoye for a total of 21 years in two stints: 1972-1991 and 1995-97 with a career record of 299 wins and 129 losses (.699). In that span, Saxby led Honeoye to seven league titles and five Section V championships.
He was an eight-time league Coach of the Year and a six time Section V Coach of the Year. In addition to serving as the basketball chairperson for the Finger Lakes West, Saxby also was Honeoye’s athletic director for 14 years.
Tom SchweitzTom Schweitz finished his varsity career at Waterloo with 1,135 points in 60 games played for a scoring average of 18.9 points per game. Of those points, 450 came in his senior year.
Schweitz was named an All Greater Rochester as a senior, a two-time Finger Lakes League All-Star and was the Waterloo Athlete of the Year in 1984, the year he graduated. In a 1983 Section V tournament game against Geneva, Schweitz scored 36 points and went 14-for-14 from the free throw line.
Schweitz went on to play at college basketball at Clarkson. As a senior, he was All ICAC and team MVP, averaging 17.3 points and seven rebounds per game.
Joe SposatoSposato oversaw the Waterloo boys varsity from 1979-81, 1986-2002, and 2007-08. He won three Finger Lakes league titles during his 19 seasons as a head coach.
“I felt honored to be chosen and put in with some of the great coaches,” Sposato said to the Times in 2020. “Bil Saxby was a well-respected coach in my time too. I have my share of wins, my teams have their share of sectional runs, but we never did win the sectionals.”
Sposato served as athletic director at Waterloo from 1990-2010 and was inducted into the Waterloo Hall of Fame in 2010.
Sposato, who has been Finger Lakes league basketball chairman since 1983, was the Section V president from 2006-08.
Michael FerraraFerrara posted an overall record of 293-120 as Mynderse girls basketball head coach from 1981-96. He doubled as the boys junior varsity coach from 1982-86.
During his tenure, the Blue Devils won seven Finger Lakes East titles, six Section V titles, four Western Regional titles and made four State Final Four appearances.
Ferrara won five Finger Lakes Coach of the Year Awards and was named the All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year once. Ferrara has served 15 years on the Section V Girls Basketball Committee and 15 years as the Finger Lakes East League Chair.
Alyssa FenynFenyn played five varsity seasons with Newark and finished her career as one of the best Section V girls basketball players of all time. Her 2,499 career points ranks second in Section V history.
Three years in a row from 2007-2009, Fenyn was named First Team All-State for the Reds. In 2009, she took home the Section V Class A title and went on to win and the NYSPHSAA Class A State Championship. She was named the 2009 Section V Class A tournament MVP, the NYS Class A Player of the Year and the NYSPHSAA Class A MVP.
At Virginia Tech, Fenyn started all four years, scoring 950 career points, 491 rebounds, 283 assists, and 135 steals. She set the school record for ACC games played with 62, 53 starts and conference minutes played with 1,768.
Fenyn was named captain for her junior and senior years.
After college, Fenyn went on to play one season of professional basketball in Slovakia.
While at Newark, Fenyn was also a part of the varsity soccer team for five years and ended her high school career as Newark’s all-time leader in goals and assists and was named 2008 & 2009 Finger Lakes East first team All-League.