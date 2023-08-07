Section V Athletics recently hosted its first scholarship golf tournament, raising funds to increase the scholarships given to student athletes throughout the school year. The tournament took place at The Links at Greystone in Walworth and drew 80 golfers plus numerous volunteers and supporters.
The event raised approximately $11,000, which will benefit the Section V Student Athlete Scholarships. Section V has presented $250 scholarships to a student participant in each sport each season for several years, and because of this tournament these scholarships will double to $500 each for the coming school year.
The inaugural event featured 18 holes of golf; breakfast, lunch, and a dinner banquet; a variety of raffle prizes including an official Buffalo Bills Riddell Dalton Kincaid signed helmet, a 43-inch television, golf clubs, and gift certificates; an island pitch to win contest; a putting contest; and a hole in one contest, with a chance to win a three-year vehicle lease.
Live scoring displayed on the golf carts enabled tournament participants to know the status of the competition throughout the event, and prizes were awarded to women’s division winners Anne Fowler, Bev Hooper, Kathy Hutteman, and Linda Adams and men’s/mixed division winners Steve Powers, Bob Lamott-Kerr, Tony Tambasco, and Joe Scalise.
“We’d like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who helped to make this event a success!” said Kathy Hoyt, executive director of Section V, in a press release. “We were very pleased with this year’s turnout and would like to thank the very generous sponsors, the golfers, the golf course, and all who worked hard to make this event possible.”
Next year’s event has been set for June 25, 2024, at The Links at Greystone.