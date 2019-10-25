OVID — As Ellie Pell neared the end of the Green Lakes Endurance Run 50K in August, she knew it was time to hold on and run as fast as she could when she saw the top runner stop at the final aid station, giving her a chance to take the lead and the victory.
This particular race involved four laps on an approximately eight-mile course around Green Lakes State Park in Manlius, east of Syracuse. Pell, formerly of Interlaken and now of Ithaca, knew she was in the top 10 and the highest-running female at the end of the first lap.
“I love doing ultras, so I wanted to sort of scratch that itch a little bit and do this race for fun,” the South Seneca High School graduate said. “I went out there and I started jogging, because an ultramarathon is a jog; let’s be serious. I felt pretty good.”
Heading into the final lap, the race director told Pell she was 4-6 minutes behind the leader. With an aid station halfway through the course, Pell planned to stop to use the bathroom, get a drink, and fuel up for the finish.
“It didn’t really faze me too much,” Pell said. “I saw the first-place guy (stop), then all of a sudden — I’m not very competitive at all — I was just like, ‘I feel good. I think I have a chance.’ I just blew past him, and then I just sprinted for my life. My fastest miles were the last four of that 30-mile race. …
“Winning overall never crossed my mind until I saw him at the aid station, and I was like, ‘All right, game on, let’s go.’ ”
As she soaked in her victory, Pell found out there were only two trophies for the race — one for the overall winner and one for the top-finishing female. Since she owned both of those categories, there was no award for the man she had just beaten.
Pell said she offered to scratch out the “FE” and give him a trophy as the top-finishing male. Instead, the race director let Pell take home both trophies and ordered a new trophy for the man.
As for the man, there were no hard feelings toward Pell – just good-natured fun.
“He did so well, but he was just so happy to finish,” she said. “It was all really good. That’s the really fun thing about ultras. … Everybody is just having a good time. We all want to see each other do really well. Everybody is like, ‘Wow, that’s 30 miles. You just ran 30 miles. That’s incredible.’ It was really lighthearted.”
More than the victory, the “really beautiful” thing, as Pell described it, was an online article that Runner’s World magazine wrote about her and her improbable ultramarathon win that gave her the chance to be an inspiration for women, runners and non-runners alike.
“I still continue to get emails, messages, things like that, from women who I inspired,” she said. “That’s just been the most beautiful thing. If I inspired somebody to try something new or just believe in themselves, that’s really all that I care about. … I don’t see other women as competition. I see us all building each other up and seeing what we can do, what our bodies can do, what God gave us.”
Pell didn’t start running until she got into the sport as a way to have a hobby and make friends when she moved to Ithaca. She took part in a half-marathon and realized she found something that made her happy. Now, she is a member of Red Newt Racing, a running team headed by Ian Golden, owner of the Finger Lakes Running Company store in Ithaca.
Though running races are done individually, team members train together and help one another stay motivated to do their best and keep improving. That means meeting up early in the morning in all kinds of weather.
“It builds this camaraderie because you’re all there just trying your hardest, and there’s beauty in the suffering,” Pell said. “You always high-five each other at the end. Some days, it’s not my day. Some days, it’s not somebody else’s day. But you’re all there. You all showed up. It builds this bond that is really hard to replicate in other types of life.”
Pell’s next goal is to qualify for the Olympic marathon trials, which take place in Atlanta in February. In order to make it, she has to record a marathon time of 2 hours, 45 minutes — her current best time is 2:48. If she can meet the standard, she will get to go to the trials, although only the top three women advance to the 2020 Olympics, making her a long shot.
“I figured I might as well try,” she said. “I have no aspirations to go to the Olympics at all. I kind of just want to go because it would be fun. … I like to do everything, so it’s just fun.”
Before Atlanta, Pell planned to compete in the Water Gap 50K, an ultramarathon in the Delaware Water Gap area, in early September. Before that race — and, before every ultramarathon — she planned to watch the movie “Life in a Day,” which captures the stories of four women who participated in the Western States 100-mile race.
While her practice runs build up her physical strength, things like watching the film remind her of the mental toughness needed for an ultramarathon.
The inspiration must have worked, because Pell triumphed in the Water Gap 50K too.
“An ultra, it really can be like life in a day,” she said. “You’re going to have ups and downs. There are going to be problems that you need to solve. You need to eat appropriately. If something goes wrong, you have to manage. … When you get to those low spots in races and runs, you know you can work through it. As long as your leg isn’t broken or whatever, a lot of the time the reason you stop is your mind.”