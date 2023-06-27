The Seneca Sailing Academy has announced free, three-hour, evening sessions to help children new to water sports get comfortable splashing and playing in Seneca Lake. “Splash, Paddle, & Sail” will be held on Thursday, June 29 and Thursday, July 27 from 5-8 p.m. at the Seneca Yacht Club, 3270 Boody’s Hill Road, Geneva.
With a parent or guardian present, children ages 7 and up are eligible to participate. Each session of Splash, Paddle, & Sail will be supervised by staff and volunteers to promote fun while being safe. Parents/guardians will need to be present and sign a waiver for their children to take part in these activities.
“Splash, Paddle and Sail” will introduce children to sailing via water-based recreation and boating activities. Kids will “splash” around in the lake and “paddle” in various non-powered watercraft, including rowboats, canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and (depending on availability) small sailboats. By paddling around and experimenting with wind power, children will gain knowledge and confidence being in and on the water. Basic water safety and environmental information will be integrated.
“While we’re all about sailing, a child who hasn’t had the chance to swim in the lake or be on a boat might hesitate at the chance to learn to sail,” said Seneca Sailing Academy President Leah Murray in a press release. “Experience is the best teacher, so we are inviting area families and local organizations that serve youth to come out and enjoy the water with us.”
For those interested in simply trying out sailing, the Seneca Sailing Academy will host three free “First Sail” events at the Geneva Lakefront Farmer’s Market on Saturdays July 8, July 29, Aug. 19. No registration needed.
The Seneca Sailing Academy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching its students how to sail, as well as cultivate a sense of responsibility to keep Seneca Lake a place that all can enjoy — “Teaching people to enjoy Seneca lake one wave at a time.”
This year celebrates 76 years of teaching children to sail. More information at https://www.senecasailingacademy.org.