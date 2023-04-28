GENEVA — Shawn Mizro and Keith Longo are quite different.
Rocking a few gold accessories, a black leather jacket and a fashion-forward look last Saturday at the Hobart lacrosse halftime ceremony, Longo is a personal trainer in Hollywood. Mizro — sporting an athletic polo shirt with shorts and comfy Nikes — works remotely in Fairport as an account director with MRI-Simmons.
And yet the Newark native, football quarterback Mizro and hockey goalie Longo from Milford, Mass., beamed while being celebrated together as part of the 2023 Hobart Hall of Fame Class last Saturday.
“It’s a dream come true, to be honest,” Longo said. “Feels like a culmination of a lifetime of work, and it’s great to see the team win the national championship this year and have those things line up; to come back, see Coach (Mark) Taylor and the guys. Just feels like a great way to cap off a great time at Hobart.”
“It means a lot as another sort of brotherhood,” Mizro said. “That’s one of the thing I’ve taken out of Hobart: the togetherness and the bonds it’s created for teammates, coaches, other athletes I went to school with. So to now become a part of this Hall of Fame fraternity is certainly the pinnacle of where you can be from an athlete’s standpoint at Hobart.”
Mizro graduated in 2003 from Newark and went on to quarterback the Hobart football team for three years as a starter.
Longo, a 2009 graduate, played between the pipes for Taylor and made it to the 2009 Division III NCAA semifinals, while setting season records for wins (18), saves (876), save percentage (.939) and GAA (2.08).
Mizro and Longo made up 20% of this year’s Hall of Fame class, and it meant the world to be honored at halftime of the Hobart lacrosse game last Saturday by a near 1,000-strong home crowd at David J. Urick Stadium.
“It’s been great to be able to share this ride with friends and family throughout my whole career, from high school through college,” Mizro said. “We always had a strong cheering section for Mizros and it’s been extra special that I get to share it with friends and family.”
Out of his several records at Hobart, Mizro is most proud of his win-loss record.
“Twenty-six and six sounds pretty good,” Mizro said with a laugh. “Certainly, the passing touchdowns and yards were all great, but we had great players. I got to come up with two Hall of Famers in Craig Swanson and Alex Bell, probably some other guys that will get in too, that were just ballers. They made my job a little bit easier for sure.”
For Longo, the day was not only a personal honor, but he got to enter the Hall of Fame with Taylor, who has been the bench boss at Hobart for 22 seasons.
Like many Hobart hockey alumni, Longo was tuned in to the entire ride to the NCAA championship.
“I got to watch the championship out in California on my laptop, and I was psyched,” Longo said. “I was screaming at the screen. You could not have written it any better, going in to overtime and the guys rose to the occasion and I was so proud.”
Longo was within two wins of a national title himself during his time at Hobart and recognizes many similarities between his team in 2009 and the 2023 team.
“Coach Taylor always emphasized team first, and I feel like that 2023 team was just the perfect culmination of that,” Longo. “You can just tell they are just so together.”
For both Mizro and Longo, the icing on the cake was that they were inducted in the same class as a Super Bowl-winning NFL player, something that Mizro could never have imagined during his time at Hobart.
“That’s just awesome,” Mizro said of being inducted alongside Ali Marpet. “That just goes to show — with what Longo said — with determination and grit, if you have the talent, they are going to find you. It’s great to be a part of a class with a Super Bowl-winning alumni.”
The two men stood on Boswell Field as a part of a 10-strong Hall of Fame class with all ages, sports and corners of the country represented — all of them Statesmen.