WATERLOO — Sign-ups for the junior and fall bumper bowling leagues at Sunset Bowl on Border City Road is underway.
The registration deadline is Saturday.
The Kay Lehman junior bowling league starts at 9 a.m. each Saturday, beginning Sept. 18. Holidays and the Section V bowling championships could alter a schedule that lasted for 27 weeks in 2020-21.
Meanwhile, the 10-week fall bumper league for children 2-8 years old also begins Sept. 18. Bowling begins at 9:30 a.m. each Saturday. The cost of $10 per bowler for the bumper league covers all 10 weeks, shoe rental, a season-ending banquet and trophies.
Call Sunset at (315) 789-1622 with questions.