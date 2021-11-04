GENEVA — Signups for the 2021-22 Youth In House Basketball at the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva are this Saturday, Nov. 6 and the following Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
Signups are available for children in grades 3-8. Players must play in house to be eligible for the travel league.
The cost is $75 per child or $100 for two or more children (must be immediate family members). Payment is due at sign up. Registration forms can be downloaded or printed at www.genevabgc.com or picked up at 160 Carter Road or 1 Goodman St.
The completed registration form and payment must be turned in at the Community Center on either Nov. 6 or 13.