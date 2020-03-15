CANANDAIGUA — As world sporting events are swept by the novel coronavirus, Bristol Mountain Ski Resort decided to continue with the 2020 Aerial Freestyle U.S. National Championships on Saturday.
There were no spectators on hand for the entire event that had previously expected more than 2,000 people to attend. The mountain was open to the public throughout the morning and afternoon until they were asked to vacant all runs two hours before qualifications took place.
Though it is hard to find an area of life that coronavirus hasn’t impacted, the staff at Bristol Mountain were able to put the event on and made did all the necessary steps in making sure the event occurred.
Though the Bristol Mountain media release stated only “essential event staff and competitors” be allowed at the event, a select number of family members of the athletes were permitted to attend the event, and that meant the world to the Lillis brothers.
Chris and Jonathon Lillis grew up in Pittsford as the two brothers got to compete at their home mountain in front of their family.
Even though the circumstances surrounding the event were uncertain and grim, the two brothers couldn’t help but feel giddy to be competing for a national championship less than 40 minutes away from their home.
“It just feels fantastic,” Jonathon Lillis stated about competing so close to home. “I can’t imagine a better place to come (than) here and compete to be a national champion and try to impress the hometown crowd. The amount of people supporting me, Chris (Lillis) and also remembering our brother Mikey and putting on such a great event is really special for us.”
Jonathon, who finished in 3rd place for men on Saturday, won the 2017 World Championship after landing on his first career World Cup podium back in 2016.
Chris, who placed 4th for men on Saturday, is a U.S. Champion and World Cup Winner. Chris was the youngest man to ever win the FIS Aerial World Cup.
The two are former Bristol Mountain Freestyle Team Members and have since gone on to begin incredible aerial careers.
Ashley Caldwell, who took 1st place for women on Saturday, is a three-time Olympian and the 2017 World Champion.
Caldwell is the only female to ever land “The Daddy”. Which is a quadruple-twisting triple back flip.
Caldwell is used to performing in front of big crowds in her career, so it was certainly a bit of a shock to perform in front of roughly 50 people on Saturday.
“It’s kind of a bummer,” Caldwell stated about the lack of fans. “This could be a real fun event. I hope we make up for it next year when we come back.”
The families that were allowed to enter and watch the competition seemed to have a look of relief and joy that they were able to see their kids perform in an event that they spent some much time to train for.
The coronavirus has had an effect on nearly every single sport across the globe, but on Saturday, the high-flying, twisting and flipping athletes showed off their talents in front of the few that were able to attend the event and the fans at home watching from a YouTube stream.
The idea of not knowing if this event would even proceed had to play into the minds of all the athletes coming into Saturday’s finals, but given how well they all competed and the spectacle they provided, there may have well been 2,000 people there.
As far as training goes, the skiers stated that the virus had little affect on their training.
“Definitely not, surprisingly,” Caldwell stated on her training regimen. “We took the necessary precautions.”
“No not all really,” Jonathon Lillis also stated on the impact of COVID-19 on training. “We stay pretty healthy, wash our hands.”
Though the mountain was void of non-familial spectators, it seemed a success as they were able to complete their event from start to finish, something that very few sports around the world can boast about at the moment.
Luckily for the local fans and Bristol Mountain, the same event will return to Bristol in 2021. By this time next year, the athletes, fans and family will have had plenty of time to prepare for a second chance at an up-close look at some of greatest athletes this country has to offer.