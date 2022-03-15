CANANDAIGUA — Last night Rochester’s Chris Lillis and Vermont’s Megan Nick won the 2022 Toyota Freestyle Aerials National Championship at Bristol Mountain. Their wins add to both of their impressive hardware this season.
Nick is coming off a Bronze Medal in Women’s Freestyle Aerials at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Lillis won Gold in Mixed Team Freestyle Aerials.
“What an incredible event,” said
Bristol Mountain’s Vice President Steven Fuller. “We are so thankful that the U.S. Ski Team decided to host this event at Bristol Mountain this year. We look forward to hosting more events like this here in the future.”
After the event Lillis said that he was “so proud of this event and what we have been able to accomplish here at Bristol and to be able to win it and stand on top of the podium and share that with everyone who came up and supported me and the Bristol community, it’s been a lot of fun. I couldn’t be happier with how tonight went regardless of whether I won, just to see the support from the community and the things that we have been able to do and hopefully are going to be able to do in the future; it just means everything.”