CANANDAIGUA — The first few weeks of the winter season have not felt like your traditional upstate New York winter weather, but that has not swayed skiers from hitting the slopes.
On Thursday evening at Bristol Mountain, the unseasonably warm weather made the Wayne-Finger Lakes high school skiers feel a little bit more at ease even with the temperature hovering at freezing.
Naples girls ski team stole the show with having the top four scores.
Last year’s giant slalom sectional champion and states representative Mack Louthan-Green finished in first place on Thursday as she finished with a final time of 38.94.
“My first run I didn’t do as well as I wanted to,” Louthan-Green stated after her two runs about the way she skied on Thursday. “I definitely did better on my second run and lost some time.”
Louthan-Green skied a 20.01 in her first run and then a 18.93 in her second run which was the best time for an individual run from both the girls and boys sides on the night.
Louthan-Green now prepares for another sectional run even during these tough times.
“Usually I do my high school team and then go to Hunt Hollow, I’m on a club team there,” Louthan-Green stated on her training currently. “For my club team, we used to kind of be as a whole group but now it’s more sectioned. So I don’t get ski with some of the higher pace people who do eastern’s because I do the high school training. Other than that, it hasn’t been a huge difference. All the teams have done a super good job accommodating.”
Naples’ Anna Quarterman finished in second place with a final time of 40.27, Grace Uhlen finished in third place with a final time of 40.32 and Bella Fowler finished in fourth place with a final time of 41.17 to round out the top four performances for the Big Green.
McQuaid’s Sawyer Duserick finished in first place for the boys side on Thursday with a final time of 36.65.
Sodus/Williamson’s Nick Steurrys finished in second place for the boys with a final time of 37.20.
Wayne’s Nate Hackett finished in sixth place for the boys with a final time of 39.91.
Naples best skier on the boys side was Sam Rocha, who finished with a final time of 40.52, good enough for eighth place.
Bloomfield’s Tyler Tones was also represented on Thursday as he finished with a final time 1:04.04.
Naples and McQuaid were the only two schools on the girls side that were eligible for the best team score and The Big Green came in first place after a dominating performance.
McQuaid won as a team on the boys side as they finished with a final team score of 10.0. Naples finished in second place with a final team score of 22.0 while the last boys team eligible to complete a team score was Sodus/Williamson finishing in third place with a final team score of 23.0.
There has certainly been an alarming lack of snow and freezing temperatures throughout the upstate New York region this winter. But through all the pandemic and ever-growing global warmings concerns, the spectacle of high school skiers taking on Bristol Mountain warms the heart, even if the temperatures were barely below freezing.