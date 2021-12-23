CANANDAIGUA — It’s been a mild December thus far, and for Bristol Mountain, that is not good news.
The Toyota 2022 U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships have been rescheduled to Saturday, March 19, 2022, as announced Wednesday by Bristol Mountain and U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 31 but was moved to accommodate for more snowmaking opportunities.
“We’re so excited to have the U.S. Aerials Freestyle Championships back at Bristol,” Bristol Mountain Vice President Steven Fuller said in a press release. “We look forward to having spectators cheer on these incredible athletes. What an opportunity to have the best in the world competing right here.”
The United States’ top aerial skiers will flock to the Finger Lakes to compete for the national championship that spans four days, including training. The championships will culminate with finals on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
In freestyle aerials, athletes compete a series of acrobatic maneuvers in the air after skiing off jumps that range in height from seven-feet, six-inches, to 13-feet, six-inches. Athletes are judged based on their amplitude (height and distance in the air), form (style and execution), and landing. The 2021 U.S. Aerials Freestyle champions were Bristol Mountain Freestyle alum Christopher Lillis and three-time Olympian Ashley Caldwell from Ashburn, Va.
“Bristol has a spectacular venue to host this national competition,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard Freestyle Director Jeremy Forster. “The whole team is very excited to be back and competing here. The athletes can’t wait to showcase their talent as they end the 2022 season.”
Bristol Mountain was host to the 2020 U.S. Aerial Freestyle Championships on March 14, 2020, where Eric Loughran and Ashley Caldwell were named U.S. national champions.
Information on how to attend the event will be made available on BristolMountain.com in the coming weeks.
The 2022 Toyota Aerials Freestyle National Championships and spectator access protocols are contingent on local and state health department approvals based on existing and future COVID-19 rules and regulations. U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the local organizing committee, and Bristol Mountain are taking a unified approach consistent with guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities.