SENECA FALLS — Snowfall in the Finger Lakes isn’t expected for another few months from now. However, that won’t stop snowmobilers from grass drag racing on October 4-5 at Rodman Lott & Son Farms in the Harpoon 500 Top Gun Shoot Out.
“You will see the fastest snowmobiles on grass in the world,” race director Heinrich Kirschner said. “Seneca Falls Supertrack holds a lot of world record times and MPH in 500’. Last year in Outlaw the Troublemaker a 4-cylinder turbo charged snowmobile ran a et of 3.44 at 154.65 mph in 500’, which is a world record. You will see sleds running over 500’. They come from all over the United States and Canada to compete.”
Racing will begin at 9 a.m. and concludes at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 and kids 12 and younger will have free admission. There will be food vendors on site.
Kirschner said that he anticipates 500 to 1,000 spectators pending on the weather.
The site hosted grass drags in the late ’90s and ran all the way through 2009. The event made a comeback last October.
“What made me start holding an event again was because I have more control over cost to put on the event,” Kirschner added. “I purchased a two lane timing system and I love racing on great grass drag tracks.”