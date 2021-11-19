The Finger Lakes West boys and girls soccer leagues were competitive in 2021, and now that hard work is getting recognized through this year’s all-league selections.
Marcus Whitman (14-4 overall, 12-2 in the league) won its final eight league games to capture the West title on the girls side.
Naples (15-1-2, 12-0), fresh off a 2020 Section V championship, steamrolled through league play to win the boys title.
GIRLS
Marcus Whitman’s winning streak reached nine games before the Wildcats fell 2-1 in overtime to Addison in the Class C1 sectional quarterfinals.
Senior Evelyn Lambert, junior Zoelle Payne and sophomore Lana Burnett made the All-FL West first team from coach Greg O’Connor’s squad. The Wildcats boasted nine all-league selections overall.
Dundee/Bradford senior Nicole Peterson and sophomore Madison Hughes also made the first team.
Red Jacket senior Natalie Lecceardone was named to th second team, while South Seneca senior Jenika Halsey and junior Ciera Babcock were honorable mention.
BOYS
Dundee/Bradford (10-4-1, 7-3-1) finished third in the league standings and had two players named to the first team: seniors Tyler Spina and Logan Ayers. The BraveScots made it all the way to the Class C2 sectional semifinals before losing to Kendall 1-0 in overtime.
Marcus Whitman junior Carson Miller also was named a first-team all-star.
Waterloo senior Scott Verdehem and sophomore Hayden Linehan also earned spots on the first team.