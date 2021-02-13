SENECA FALLS — Life always has a plan. For Alexander “Pete” Stewart, that plan involved soccer.
While he never truly realized it, Stewart would come to be one of the most influential figures on the area’s soccer landscape over the course of his life.
He died last week at the age of 78 but not before making an impact on soccer in North Rose and Seneca Falls that is felt to this day — and will be felt for years to come.
“Passion for soccer, loving the kids, videotaping everything,” Mynderse boys soccer coach Lisa Anderson said about what she will remember most about Stewart. “He just wanted everyone to love the game, know the game, appreciate the game, and respect the game.”
“Pete just gave his life to soccer — not only youth soccer, but he gave (love) to the amateurs, the older groups, and founded the Jets Soccer Club,” said longtime friend Scotty Martin.
Stewart indeed started the Jets Soccer Club, which was called Waterfalls initially and based in Seneca County. It began 54 years ago in 1967 and now is based out of North Rose.
“He came to North Rose and started a youth program,” Martin said. “Of course, we’ve named the field ‘Pete Stewart Field’ after him at North Rose.”
A graduate of Mynderse Academy, Stewart went on to work for Goulds Pumps in the 1960s. It was there he met a handful of coworkers from Italy that enjoyed playing soccer but had nowhere to play.
To help get a local club going, Stewart agreed to be a liaison of sorts. Though he had never played the game and didn’t know much about the world’s most popular sport, he forged ahead and helped begin a soccer club in Seneca Falls.
Pete didn’t know at the time, but soccer would become his purpose, and he soon became a pillar of the sport in the Finger Lakes.
“He didn’t know the game. He thought it was a great game, and he learned as he went,” Martin said of Stewart’s early days. “He was selling raffle tickets at Goulds Pumps. The raffle tickets were for uniforms and expenses for the youth program. He was a one-man committee that did everything.”
Stewart’s life became immersed in soccer. He began driving his light blue Scout to every game and practice of every league he possibly could, and soon started to do what made him famous in local circles: He set up cameras and filmed every second of soccer he watched.
“One memory I have of Pete is him just busting out my high school stats, which just speaks to how he’s always been around our community and soccer,” Mynderse girls soccer coach Mel Morrin said. “Then, a couple weeks later, he comes back with video and my stats.
“He just knew every kid and every stat. He loved the game that much.”
Pete not only filmed soccer from upstate New York, he recorded matches from the top professional leagues in Italy, England, the Netherlands — if there was a league, Stewart would find it and tape its games.
However, it wasn’t enough for Stewart to have thousands of hours of VHS tapes. He wanted to provide a place to play.
In the backyard of his Gravel Road home, Pete built a field that could hold 3-on-3, 4-on-4, and 5-on-5 games. He manicured it, lined it, and had small-size goals. But there would be more than just playing.
“We used to go there and he’d bring out his TV and show us highlights. We’d stand around and watch that in between games,” Anderson said. “He just wanted everyone to love soccer as much as he did.”
The relentless passion Stewart cultivated for the game will not be forgotten.
“There’s a whole generation of kids from Seneca Falls who were like, ‘Playing at Pete’s!’ Or, ‘Meet you at Pete’s!’” Morrin said.
In his later years, Stewart’s health began to deteriorate, but that did not stop him from attending every game he could.
“Even up to the end, with his diabetes and his surgery, he couldn’t walk, (but) he came with his wheelchair, pushed it, limped along, set up the cameras behind the goals, and he kept videotaping until he absolutely could no longer do that,” Martin said. “With no expense, he sent the videos to the coaches of the game he just taped, and he did that until the very end.”
Morrin did not know Stewart as well as Martin, but she has used him as a point of emphasis to her teams.
“He’s an example of perseverance and dedication,” Morrin said. “We talk about teaching kids these character traits, and he was an example of that.”
Soccer and Pete Stewart seem to be synonymous in Seneca Falls and beyond.
Geneva resident Phil Solano played on a number of North Rose Jets teams that Stewart organized. He also played in the more casual 5- or 6-a-side games on that backyard soccer pitch at Stewart’s home.
“I am sure that Pete already has St. Peter and some others organized and playing in a 5-a-side game,” Solano said when told Stewart had passed away.
Stewart is survived by cousins and several close friends, including Tony and Rose Mary Constantino, and Mike Davis. His arrangements are being handled by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home.