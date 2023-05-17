WATERLOO — Kennedy Beniamino was a huge factor in Waterloo making a late push for the Finger Lakes East crown and leapfrogging Midlakes in the penultimate week of the softball regular season.
The Tigers senior helped her team accrue a record of 6-1 in a week full of doubleheaders and tournaments and has picked up her second Finger Lakes East Player of the Week award for the 2023 season.
Appearing on both the mound and at the plate, Beniamino racked up 16 hits — seven singles, eight doubles and a home run — with a batting average of .727. She drove in 19 runs, scored 12, and had an on-base percentage of .760.
On the mound, Beniamino appeared in four games, fanning 17 batters and getting three huge saves for Waterloo.
Capping off the week was Waterloo’s Strike Out Cancer Tournament on Saturday. In addition to selling T-shirts and raffle tickets to raise money for local families battling cancer, the Tigers won the tournament with a 13-4 win over Aquinas and a 6-3 eight-inning win over Pittsford Sutherland.
Beniamino threw a complete game in the win over Aquinas and struck out eight batters while going 4-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs. She added three more RBIs in the championship game and was given the MVP Sportsmanship Award for the tournament.