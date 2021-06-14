BRADFORD — The Dundee/Bradford BraveScots softball team took a 7-0 record when playing at Bradford into the Class C2 semifinal against the Bolivar-Richburg Wolverines.
It was a rocking environment Saturday morning with a packed crowd from both sides surrounding the entire field with parked cars behind the left fence blaring music to pump up the home faithful during half-inning breaks.
A rough first inning hurt No. 2 Dundee/Bradford (15-3) in a 12-3 loss to No. 3 Bolivar-Richburg (15-3).
“Just the way that these two schools came together and for the ability for coach Eddinger and myself to put our team first,” Dundee/Bradford coach Anthony Yeoman stated after the game about the season as a whole. “It was a team first concept that we had here.”
Both starters in this game didn’t last long with Dundee/Bradford senior Cambri Harrian lasting one inning and Bolivar-Richburg junior Jessica Majot lasting 1.1 innings.
BraveScot freshman Addie Kendall did a stellar job coming in long relief to give her team a shot at a potential comeback.
Everything that could go wrong for Dundee/Bradford did go wrong in the top of the first inning with the Wolverines scoring five runs on multiple hits to put the BraveScots in an early hole.
Dundee/Bradford did manage to get two runs back in the bottom of the first after Harrian was hit by a pitch to start the rally.
After stealing second, Harrian made it to home following two passed balls.
Later in the first inning, senior Kirsta Steve grounded out to first base to allow freshman teammate Mikayla Schoffner to score their second run of the game.
Schoffner is coming off a walk-off 3-run home run on Thursday against No. 7-seeded Letchworth in the quarterfinals.
After allowing another run in the top of the second inning, Dundee/Bradford had the top of order come up with 1-out and the bases loaded in a 6-2 deficit.
At the same moment, Bolivar-Richburg made a change at pitcher and replaced Majot with sophomore Malayna Ayers.
Ayers struck out both Harrian and senior Makenzie Cratsley to end the second inning with no runs from Dundee/Bradford.
The BraveScot offense went cold after that golden opportunity until eventually tacking on one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning but by then it was too late.
The Wolverines continued to add to their lead for the remainder of the game by scoring in five of the seven innings.
Harrian had one final moment on the mound when she came into to pitch once again facing one batter and getting the final out in the top of the seventh inning by via strikeout.
Harrian is one of eight seniors on this combine Dundee/Bradford team.
“These seniors have been a major part for their respected programs,” Yeoman said. “For our seniors this year, they were the leaders on our team. They proved that each day that they had the leadership of our team.”
Things didn’t go the BraveScots way on Saturday but coach Yeoman believes late postseason runs will be a common occurrence in years to come.
“I think this is just the start,” Yeoman added on both him and Eddinger’s program going forward. “We’ll have an off-season to actually go and get all these kids to know each others name before we start our season. I think this is the start of some good things to happen here.”