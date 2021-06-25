Finger Lakes East softball was one of the toughest leagues from top to bottom in all of Section V in 2021. Five out of the eight league teams ended at or above .500, which made for a deep list in the All-League selections.
The Waterloo Indians (17-3, 12-2) won the league title this season after starting the season 0-2 with losses to the Mynderse Blue Devils (10-6, 9-5) and the Midlakes Screaming Eagles (9-9, 8-6).
Waterloo was led on the mound all season long by the FL East Co-Pitcher of the Year in junior Makayla Jensen.
The Indians led with the most representatives on the first-team list with four players in Jensen, senior Olivia Godley, and sophomores Brynn Rogers, Kennedy Beniamino.
Waterloo head coach Kierstyn Decory was named top coach in the Class B1 sectional tournament.
Waterloo’s run fell short in the sectional finals against the Newark Reds (14-6, 11-3).
Newark finished in second place in the Finger Lakes standings but was able to end on the best note possible with a sectional title — the Reds’ second straight Class B1 championship, dating back to 2019.
Senior Tia Brown was named as the other Co-Pitcher of the Year, but it was senior Annabella Phillips who delivered the big 3-2 win on the mound in the sectional finals against the Indians.
Brown, Phillips and senior teammate Faythe Burns were named to first team.
Midlakes’ lone representative on the first team list was the league’s Player of the Year in senior Alandra Jones.
Jones led her Screaming Eagles to fourth place in the Finger Lakes East standings and helped with her team receiving a No. 5 seed in the tough Class B1 bracket.
Mynderse finished in third place in the Finger Lakes East standings, as their lone first-teamer was sophomore Riley Rhinehart.
The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders (3-13, 3-11) did not go empty-handed on the All-League list as their head coach, Ashley Schuth-Braeger, was named Coach of the Year and senior Emma Kelly was named to first team.
Penn Yan’s Elle Harrison, Wayne Central’s Emma Grasso and Geneva’s Madison Martinez were named to first team too.
An astute, talented senior class throughout the Finger Lakes East will be missed for the 2022 season, but with all the young talent expected to return, it gives most everyone something to look forward to heading into next season.