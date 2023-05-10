ONTARIO — Last week, the Wayne Central softball team made up ground in the Finger Lakes East with three wins and one loss. One of those wins was in a doubleheader that handed Midlakes its first league loss of the season.
The Eagles, largely, have sophomore Myia Eskander to thank.
Wayne started the week with a 21-6 win over Newark in five innings, then followed up with a 13-11 win over Palmyra-Macedon May 4. The Eagles came right back with a doubleheader against league-leading Midlakes. Wayne lost the first game 8-6 before dominating the second, 15-3.
In the three wins, Eskander went 9 for 14 at the plate with a double, a triple and a whopping three home runs. That led to 14 runs batted in and seven runs scored. Against Pal-Mac, Eskander’s three-run home run made the difference in the win.
To add to her special week, Eskander was the winning pitcher in all three victories. In the 15-3 win over Midlakes, she allowed seven hits with three walks.
As things stand currently, the battle for the Finger Lakes East crown is still very much in play for three teams. Wayne Central (9-3, 7-3) and Waterloo (8-5, 7-3) are tied for second, with both just two games behind Midlakes (9-4, 8-1), which currently occupies first place.
The last day to play regular-season games is May 17, and Eskander has been a big help in getting the Eagles into the league title chase.