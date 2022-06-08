GENEVA — The Finger Lakes West softball league had it all this season: A team with an undefeated league record, Cinderella-esque postseason runs, dominant pitching, and big-time hitting.
Bloomfield was 14-0 in the league, 21-1 overall and took the league crown by three games over second-place Dundee/Bradford. Bloomfield’s lone loss came in the Section V Class C1 championship 2-1, to Avon, which plays this Saturday in the state semifinal. Bloomfield swept individual awards for the season with Ashlyn Wright winning both Pitcher and Player of the Year. Wright’s coach, Mark Jacobs, was named Coach of the Year.
Dundee/Bradford had a solid regular season with 14-6 overall and 11-3 league records. The fifth-seeded BraveScots made a deep run in the Class C3 tournament with a win via forfeit over Red Creek in the first round and a big 12-10 upset over No. 4-seed Caledonia-Mumford in the quarterfinal. Dundee/Bradford met top-seeded Lyndonville in the semifinals where their season ended with a 10-1 loss.
Three players representing Dundee/Bradford were named to the West’s All-League First Team: sophomore catcher Madison Sutryk, sophomore third baseman Mikayla Scoffner, and sophomore shortstop Kailey Yeoman. Sophomore pitcher and outfielder Addie Kendall and senior first baseman Abigail Miller both grabbed Second-Team All-League honors.
South Seneca/Romulus made a big splash in the Class C2 sectional tournament with nearly an identical run to Dundee/Bradford’s. The fifth-seeded Falcons dispatched Perry 4-3 in the first round and upset No. 4-seed Lyons in the second round, 13-10, before falling to eventual champion Oakfield-Alabama in the semifinals, 17-1. O-A went on to beat Pembroke 11-3 in the championship.
From the Falcons, team captain Ciera Babcock made the Firset Team and seventh-grade starting pitcher Libby Barbay and senior first baseman Isabella Van Horn were Second Team All-Leaguers.
Marcus Whitman had a tough year and failed to land a win, but junior outfielder Nevaeh Vanderwall was named to the honorable mention list.