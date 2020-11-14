LYONS — To be able to play at the Division I level is no easy task for any high school athlete. To be able to accomplish that out of the small town of Lyons is an amazing feat for Taylor Richardson.
On Friday afternoon, the Lyons High School senior signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division I softball at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell.
“When I went on my first unofficial visit, I just fell in love with the campus and everyone who was involved in the whole entire athletic program there,” Richardson stated on the decision to sign with UMass-Lowell. “I’m just so excited to start my career as a River Hawk.”
Richardson — a catcher for the Lions — hopes to make an immediate impact at the college level.
“I’m looking forward to everything,” Richardson said, “just getting able to experience the team aspect at the collegiate level and just being able to play at such a high level of softball.”
Richardson also played travel softball and participated in indoor track and field during her time at Lyons.
Richardon’s freshman year is still some time away, and she’ll have time to enjoy what she’ll miss the most.
“All the teachers and just everyone who was is heartwarming that makes it feel like a family in this small town,” Richardson said.
It was a well-earned day of celebration for Richardson along with her family, friends, coaches and Lyons Athletic Director Steve Veeder, all of whom showed up for Richardson’s big day.
Richardson hopes to play her senior season next spring as she closes out her Lyons career following a scrubbed junior season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.