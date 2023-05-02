CLIFTON SPRINGS — Midlakes softball sits atop a stacked Finger Lakes East softball league. With a league record of 5-0, the Screaming Eagles have knocked off six straight teams following their return from North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A big reason for that is eighth-grader Kenzie Turner, who is Week 3’s FL East Player of the Week.
Last week, Turner threw two complete games for a total of 14 innings from the circle. Turner won both games, allowing just four earned runs, an earned-run average of 2.57.
In her first game last week, Turner and the Screaming Eagles defeated the heavy-hitting lineup of Waterloo, 8-5. Turner followed that performance by pitching a shutout the following night against Palmyra-Macedon, 8-0.
At the plate, Turner drove in a run with a single and scored once. On the year, she leads Midlakes in hits, triples, home runs, RBIs, and on-base percentage. She is second on the team in batting average at .417.
The daughter of Jim and Deb Turner has a lot more high school and travel softball to play before graduation. But even as an eighth-grader, Turner hopes to play softball in college. She would like to ultimately become an athletic trainer or an engineer.