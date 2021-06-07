SENECA FALLS — Saturday was the final day of the regular season for Finger Lakes East softball, and the Newark Reds and Mynderse Academy Blue Devils squared off ready to make one final statement after solid 2021 campaigns.
Newark senior Tia Brown pitched four shutout innings, striking out five, as Newark beat Mynderse 6-0 to split the regular-season series.
Senior Annabella Phillips came in to pitch the last three innings for Newark (11-6, 11-3) to record the save. She struck out three along the way.
“We’ve utilized (Tia) Brown quite a bit,” said Newark head coach Jose Otero. “When we can add (Annabella) Phillips on the mound and change up speeds, locations they’re a hard duo to beat. We always keep players on their toes and off-balance. They’ve done a wonderful job for us. Mynderse always plays us well, they beat us the last time around. We had to make some adjustments and Annabella coming into the game when she did was one of those adjustments. We’re proud of them, they do a great job.”
For Mynderse (9-5, 9-5), senior Riley Rhinehart suffered the loss, surrendering four runs, though she struck out 10 in five-plus innings. Freshman Stephanie Mirras came in to get the final six outs for the Blue Devils. She had two strikeouts and allowed two runs.
Newark scored the first run in the top of the third. Senior captain Faythe Burns smacked a ball to left center field that Mynderse freshman center fielder Lauren McDermott dove to attempt to catch. The ball landed just short of McDermott and Newark led 1-0.
Brown helped her own cause in the top of the fourth when she roped a two-out, two-run double to left center to make it 3-0. Brown finished with three hits and a game-high three runs batted in.
“We’re young. 9-5 is a lot better than I expected at the beginning of the year,” said Mynderse head coach Ron Johnson. “Just a few mistakes, just youth. Unfortunately, at the beginning of the year we played above that we could play. We played very well, and the second half of the year our youth came through a little bit on us. Newark is good; their pitchers throw hard, and we just didn’t put the ball in play today.”
Burns was able to add more to her big day with an RBI single down the first base line past Mynderse junior first basemen Bridget Miller, extending the Reds’ lead to 5-0. Burns was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in.
Newark now prepares for the Section V Class B1 open-tournament.
“If we don’t make mistakes we’re a pretty tough team to beat,” Otero said. “As long as we’re hitting the ball; we don’t have to hit home runs all the time but we do have to put the ball in play. When we put the ball in play, the girls band together and they play hard. We’re really feeling good about ourselves, we’re starting to hit a good stride. Our mistakes are decreasing, and we know that good teams in our league, in our division, they take advantage of those mistakes. We’re feeling good about our ourselves moving into sectionals.”
Mynderse, meanwhile, will be taking aim at the Class B2 bracket.
“If we play our game, we can beat anybody,” Johnson said. “We have to play defense and that’s been our downfall the last few games that we lost. We can play with anybody when we’re playing the way that we can.”