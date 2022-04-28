PENN YAN — After a rainy and cold start to the season, Finger Lakes softball is in full swing and the Finger Lakes East named its first Player of the Week for the 2022 season.
Penn Yan sophomore Giana Ficcaglia has been named Player of the Week.
The third-year varsity pitcher had a dominant week last week. In two games on the mound, Ficcaglia went 15 innings with 21 strikeouts against Wayne Central and Geneva. Ficcaglia also batted .333 at the plate with a home run.
In a 4-3 extra-innings loss to Wayne Central, Ficcaglia retired 11 batters via strikeout. The next day against Geneva, she nearly matched that with 10 Ks. At the plate, she blasted a home run in the 14-4 win over the Panthers.
Penn Yan currently sits tied for first place with Waterloo. The Mustangs improved to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in the league after Ficcaglia led Penn Yan to an 8-6 win over Waterloo on Wednesday night. Ficcagli pitched and struck out seven batters in the win.