WEBSTER — Waterloo softball’s six senior have been the heart of the program for the past half-decade. That’s how head coach Kierstyn DeCory described them after a 7-2 loss in the Class B1 title game on Saturday to a much stronger Batavia squad than last year.
“The six seniors that just had their last game here today are the heart of our program,” DeCory said tearfully. “They are going to be missed, definitely.”
Down 2-0 in the bottom half of the second inning, the Tigers struck back thanks to their senior leadership. With Maddie Westerberg on first base after a walk, senior catcher Logan Amidon stepped into the box and smashed a single off Batavia starting pitcher Giana Mruczek that advanced Westerberg to third base.
Senior Brynn Rogers stepped up, made contact and sent a ball down the third base line that was cleanly fielded. Westerberg took off towards home and though the throw to home beat her by a step, Westerberg slid on the turf field and executed a perfect swim move to score the Tigers’ first run of the game, giving Rogers an RBI infield single.
Senior Ace Rogers then took to the batter’s box and smashed a high fly ball to right field that allowed Amidon to tag up and score the tying run.
Down 2-0, the Tigers seniors rallied the squad and tied the game at 2-2.
“That’s what this team does: we always fight,” DeCory said. “We never give up. We kept telling them to stay up and that we were going to break through.”
However, that is all the Tigers could muster. Mruczek, the tournament MVP, was near unhittable for the remainder of the game. She went the distance, striking out seven and allowing just three hits after Waterloo tied things up at 2-2.
More bad news for Waterloo was that on her swim move, Westerberg winced in pain and her right shoulder was limp heading back to the dugout. She struck out in her next two at-bats and with one of their finest hitters injured, the Tigers simply didn’t have enough to get anything going against the dominant Mruczek.
“I don’t think our bats were on today and we were hitting right to them,” DeCory said. “We kept telling them that they were going to break through but it just didn’t happen.”
Tigers starting pitcher and 2022 tournament MVP Nadya Clingerman did not have her typical snap on her pitches and in the Blue Devils tacked on a run in the third and three more in the fourth to chase Clingerman from the mound.
Senior Kennedy Beniamino stood in for Clingerman and got Drew Stevens to fly out on the first pitch to end the fourth inning.
A glimpse of a Waterloo rally appeared when Beniamino led off in the bottom half of the inning and clobbered a ball into right field. But Mruczek slammed the door and when 1-2-3 to end the inning. Lila Fortes for Batavia drove in the Blue Devils’ final run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.
Mruczek seemed to just get better and went three-up-three-down in the fifth with two strikeouts. Beniamino, in her final game for Waterloo, held the Blue Devils at bay for the remainder of the game. Even when the Tigers got on base with singles in the sixth and seventh innings, Mruczek and the defense prevented them from rounding the bases.
A final strikeout of Emily Plate gave the Blue Devils the Class B1 sectional title that Waterloo beat them for in 2022.
Though sad, the Waterloo seniors leave the program after making it to the sectional final every single season since 2019 and have multiple sectional titles to remember their time in the program by.