GENEVA — Waterloo and Geneva were at the top of the Finger Lakes East standings back in 2019 with the Panthers winning the league title. After two-plus years off, however, both the Indians and the Panthers are off to slow starts to open up 2021 play.
On Wednesday evening, Waterloo prevailed over Geneva by a final score of 19-3.
“This team is brand new obviously. We lost six great seniors,” Waterloo head coach Kierstyn Decory said after the win. “A lot of girls are stepping up. We’re just getting that team chemistry, team bonding. We really didn’t have much of that in the beginning because we only had a two-week preseason.”
Waterloo sophomore Kennedy Beniamino claimed the win, pitching a complete game with 17 strikeouts.
Geneva junior Kierston Comerford took the loss but powered through and threw the entire game for the Panthers (0-4, 0-4), striking out three batters in the process.
Indian senior Olivia Godley dropped a bunt down the third base line to lead off the game with a bunt single. She later scored on a ground out from Beniamino to give Waterloo (2-2, 2-2) the 1-0 lead.
Beniamino struck out three Panthers in the bottom of the first after working around a little bit of trouble.
After only allowing one run in the first, Geneva gave up three more in the second inning. It was a combination of errors, infield hits, walks, wild pitches and passed balls. Waterloo scored all its second-inning runs without the ball ever leaving the infield.
Beniamino maintained the 4-0 Indians lead by striking out the side in the bottom of the second.
Comerford looked like she was going to get her first scoreless inning in the top half of the fourth until Waterloo senior Kylie Tavano knocked a two-out RBI single to left-center to put Waterloo up 8-0.
Comerford did achieve a shutout inning in the top of the fifth.
The Panthers plated their lone run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning after senior Sofia Candidori found herself on the third base with nobody out. Junior Janeika Delgado hit the ball on the ground toward first base for the ground out, which was enough to bring Candidori home to cut the deficit to 9-1.
“We’re young, we’re still growing, we have huge learning curves trying to work together,” Geneva head coach Erica Collins stated on an area of improvement for her team going forward. “We’re looking to be able to grow as a team for future seasons. The biggest area of improvement is just learning the game at a varsity level with the young team that we have.”
In a game that had mercy rule written all over it from the early going, Geneva continued to fight by putting up a crooked number on the scoreboard.
“We need to better our communication,” Collins added. “We want to see the rookies adjust to the level of play.”
The defending Finger Lakes East champion Panthers are back at home today for their third consecutive home game in as many days when they host Penn Yan at 4:30 p.m.
Waterloo is back on the road today when they travel to on Wayne Central with first pitch at 4:30 p.m.
“To win sectionals, hands down,” Decory stated on her expectations from her team for the remainder of the season. “Our first two losses, we lost by a run and then two runs. I’m not discounting those two teams when we meet them again.”