WEBSTER — The Section V Championship game is not unfamiliar to the Waterloo softball team. Each of the last three seasons, the Kierstyn DeCory-led squad has made an appearance in either the Class B1 or B2 sectional title game.
2022 was no different and the result wasn’t exactly foreign either. The Waterloo team pulled off a thrilling 6-4 victory over Batavia to win their second sectional title in the previous three seasons.
“It feels amazing, especially after last year when we went to the finals and fell short,” Waterloo head coach DeCory said after the game. “We were definitely hungry for this one for sure. Batavia is so tough, they’re always going to be a tough team and they’re coached well.”
The game had the makings of a memorable high school championship: double plays, a home run, aggressive base running and even a near-immaculate inning courtesy of tournament MVP Nadia Clingerman.
“It’s amazing,” Clingerman said of being a first-time sectional champion. “
A four-pitch walk to Makayla Jensen and an infield single by Maddie Westerberg kicked things off for Waterloo. Batavia sophomore captain and starting pitcher Giana Mruczek recovered from her shaky start and managed to get out of the top of the first inning unscathed.
After being left on third base, Jensen made the brief walk to the turf mound and began dealing for Waterloo. Jensen’s changeup negated any Batavia offense and a quick 1-2-3 inning allowed the Waterloo offense to get back in the hitter’s box.
Waterloo did half of their damage in the top of the second inning thanks to smart base running by junior captain Kennedy Beniamino, who scored all the way from first on a single to right field by Logan Amidon. After a strikeout, Jensen helped her own cause with an RBI double to right field and then advanced to third on the throw home, which wasn’t in time and Waterloo was up 2-0. A wild pitch allowed Jensen to score and she then took the mound with a 3-0 lead.
“We came in and wanted to get hits quickly and we accomplished that,” DeCory said of the quick start. “We kept on it, kept our composure and got the job done.”
Jensen battled hard in the second inning and was able to get three outs and strand two runners with minimal damage. Waterloo held a 3-1 to end the second inning and the next two innings is where Waterloo’s title seemed to be decided.
The bats continued to be hot for the orange and black as Beniamino hammered a 1-1 pitch to left field that scored Brynn Rogers. Amidon continued to cause major problems for Batavia as she logged her second RBI of the game with a double to score Beniamino and give Waterloo a commanding 5-1 lead.
Enter Clingerman.
According to coach DeCory, the plan was always to have Clingerman close out the game. But due to the volume of innings thrown by Jensen throughout the year, DeCory made the switch in the third inning.
“Jensen’s been our workhorse for the last two years and she can throw off a batter pretty well with different pitches,” DeCory said. “Nadia is a little quicker with her speed and they work together well.”
Jensen’s pitches tend to be changeup focused and prevents hitters from putting big power behind the ball. Clingerman, meanwhile, throws gas.
At first, Batavia hitters seemed to welcome the new pitcher as they quickly got runners on base via a walk and a double. Lila Fortes then hit a ground ball to third base and Waterloo tagged Arianna Almekinder out at home. An infield hit by Julia Clark followed and all of the sudden, the bases were loaded with one out for Batavia.
An RBI single from eighth grader Libby Grazioplane made it a 5-2 game and DeCory called time.
Clingerman then snapped into full form and forced an infield pop-out followed by the game’s biggest strikeout.
“I don’t really worry about the runners, only the batter,” Clingerman said. “And, I know my team has my back.”
Clingerman exited the inning nearly unscathed. The top of the fourth inning was just what Batavia ordered as a double-play ended the inning quickly and their offense could go back to work on Clingerman.
Not so fast.
Clingerman took the mound in the bottom of the fourth inning and nearly threw one of the rarest occurrences in baseball or softball: an immaculate inning. Clingerman retired Drew Stephens and Marisha Tucholski on six pitches and was ahead 0-2 against pitcher Mruczek. A high fastball was rightfully called a ball and that put an end to potential history. However, Clingerman struck out Mruczek on the next pitch and ended the bottom of the fourth inning in just 10 pitches.
Freshman Maddie Westerberg led-off the top of the fifth inning and added the final insurance run for Waterloo with a clobbered shot out to left center for a solo home run.
That would be the extra insurance run Waterloo needed to end the game. The Blue Devils (14-8) battled mightily in the final three innings and while their hitters were able to get on base, Clingerman kept her composure and threw clutch pitches the rest of the way. With a runner on second base and the tying run at the plate, Clingerman forced a pop out in foul territory that catcher Kaleigh Paul snagged and the celebration was on.