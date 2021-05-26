CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Waterloo Indians have been red-hot since their 0-2 start to the season. The last game they lost came at the hands of the Midlakes Screaming Eagles, and the two were set for a rematch on Tuesday evening.
After an hour-long rain delay, Waterloo (10-2, 8-2) won its 10th straight by a 16-7 count over Midlakes (6-7, 5-5) to split the regular season series.
“This was huge,” Waterloo head coach Kierstyn Decory stated after the win. “Obviously we’ve been talking about Midlakes and Mynderse (Waterloo’s two losses). We turned the page on a lot of different things getting to this point. I knew that our confidence has grown and our team chemistry has grown. Everyday we get better. Everyday this team shows me that they’re capable of going all the way.”
Waterloo left-handed pitcher Makayla Jensen picked up the win after the junior pitched five innings, allowing six runs.
Midlakes right-hander Maggie Mahoney suffered the loss giving up 16 runs through all seven innings.
It was a wild first inning as the two sides combined for a total of 10 runs.
Waterloo senior Olivia Godley led off the game with a slap hit to left field. Godley, who recently signed with St. John Fisher to play softball, later came around to score on a passed ball to give her Indians a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore Brynn Rogers knocked in the second run of the game for Waterloo after she roped an RBI-triple.
The Indians batted around in the first inning to take a 6-0 lead.
After Midlakes senior Emma DePew hit a near grand slam foul, she knocked a 2-run single past the shortstop to give her Screaming Eagles their first runs of the ballgame.
Later, Junior Morganne Miles hammered a 2-run double one bounce off the left field fence to cut the deceit to 6-4 after an offense-heavy first inning.
“We’ve been preaching the mindset that every game is a new game, every at-bat is a new at-bat,” Midlakes head coach Kyle Sanders stated on his team’s fight. “We go with the quote ‘New game, new pitcher, new hero,’ and we just try to leave the last at-bats, the last games behind us and approach every inning like it’s a new inning. My credits to them because they hang in there and they battle. (We’re) a team that doesn’t give up on each other and we don’t give up until that last pitch is thrown. So it’s really a testament to their hard work and their work ethic.”
The second inning was a bounce-back inning for the starters as both quickly retired their respective sides in order.
Waterloo senior Kylie Tavano kick-started the offense again in the third inning when she swatted a 2-run single to extend her team’s lead to 8-4.
Morganne Miles roped an RBI-double just over the third base bag into left field to get one run back in the bottom of the third inning for Midlakes to make it 8-5.
Jensen settled down on the mound after the rocky first inning and only allowed two runs for the remainder of her outing.
“She knows how to settle herself in and dial in to do her job,” Decory said on Jensen’s start. “I didn’t have any doubts that she wouldn’t do her job out there but you just have to give her that minute to figure it out and pull through. We’ve leaned on her a lot these last ten games, we’re going to continue to do that because she’s been holding us together.”
Jensen helped herself out at the plate and made it a double-digit lead after roping an RBI-single up the middle with one out in the top of the sixth to put Waterloo up 16-6.
Sophomore Kennedy Beniamino came in to pitch the final two innings for Waterloo and closed out the win, allowing one run.
“I want to go out and compete everyday,” Sanders said on his team going forward this season. “Give our best effort everyday. Hopefully make a strong push come the last week of the regular season coming towards sectionals. Just hoping to finish strong.”