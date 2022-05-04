ONTARIO — Following Penn Yan’s Giana Ficcaglia, another pitcher has been named the Finger Lakes East Player of the Week.
Wayne Central senior Emma Grasso takes the honor after a dominant week on the mound. In last Monday’s 16-0 win over Palmyra-Macedon, Grasso threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. At the plate, Grasso went 2-for-2 with a double and crossed home plate four times. It was the sixth win of the season for the Eagles and their second 16-0 shutout.
Four days later on Friday, Grasso earned another win on the mound that was even more impressive.
The senior came in clutch for the Red Raiders in the 4-3 win over Midlakes, earning the win with 17 strikeouts while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Tuesday, Grasso had another big night with 12 strikeouts and a triple at the plate in a 11-3 win over Geneva.
Grasso will be attending SUNY Oswego where she plans on continuing her softball career.