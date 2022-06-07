GENEVA — The first normal softball season since 2019 in the Finger Lakes East featured contested battles all year long. Of the eight teams competing in the FL East, four ended with records above .500 and Wayne Central took the league crown with a 12-2 record.
Though they were one game behind Wayne for league supremecy, Waterloo was the only team from the East to capture a sectional title — a 6-4 victory over Batavia in the Class B1 final gave Waterloo its second title in three seasons.
Given Wayne Central’s league dominance and Waterloo’s sectional success, it’s fitting that the top individual awards went to players from those two programs.
Wayne Central’s Emma Grasso was the Pitcher of the Year, Waterloo’s Maddie Westerberg won Player of the Year and Wayne’s Bob Taylor was Coach of the Year.
Grasso and Westerberg were recipients of Player of the Week honors at points throughout the season.
Wayne and Waterloo each had three representatives on the First Team, and each team in the FL East had at least one player make the First Team.
Penn Yan’s Elle Harrison made the First Team alongside teammate Giana Ficcaglia. Ficcaglia was the season’s first Player of the Week and Harrison earned the honor as well in the second to last week of the season.
Harrison, the daughter of Brett Harrison and Kiki Seago, had a big finish to the regular season for Penn Yan. The Skidmore College commit racked up six hits, five stolen bases, two RBIs and batted .580 and tallied an on-base percentage of .759.
In addition to excellence on the field, Harrison’s academic work includes Penn Yan’s Outstanding Spanish Award, and she is a National Honor Society member, top 10 of her class and a multi-year soccer and basketball varsity player.
The final Player of the Week award for the Finger Lakes East after Harrison went to Waterloo’s Logan Amidon.
Amidon, a junior, was huge in Waterloo’s pursuit of another sectional championship. In the Class B1 title game, she wreaked havoc on Batavia, driving in and scoring numerous runs throughout the contest.
In the sectional tournament, Amidon — daughter of Rich and Amber Amidon — batted .636, had a .909 slugging percentage, two doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored.