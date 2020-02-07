The winter storm that started early Friday morning, resulting in every area school being closed, altered the scholastic sports schedule dramatically.

Some of what was postponed Friday was rescheduled for this weekend.

Here is a list of events that were reset for Saturday and Sunday (the Times will update the list as more information becomes available):

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Finger Lakes East

Pal-Mac at Newark, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva at Midlakes, 6:30 p.m.

Penn Yan at Mynderse, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe County II

Canandaigua at Churchville-Chili, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Finger Lakes East

Mynderse at Penn Yan, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Section V Championships

Class B1 (at Wayne Central HS)

Wrestling begins at 8:45 a.m.; the championship round, which had been scheduled for 3:30 p.m., is likely to start later in the afternoon because Class B1 is now a one-day tournament.

SUNDAY

Indoor Track & Field

Wayne-Finger Lakes Championships (at Nazareth College)

The action gets underway at 1 p.m.

