CHICAGO — South Seneca graduate Emily Lavarnway’s collegiate Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field career just keeps getting better.
With a Division III Heptathlon national championship and a Gold Medal in the 2022 Indoor Pentathlon, Lavarnway added another Pentathlon Gold Medal to her trophy collection with 4,036 points in the Big East Conference Championships. She set a new personal best time of 2:16.30 in the 800 meter race and placed first in every single pentathlon event on her way to her second straight Big East Gold Medal. In 2022, Lavarnway took gold with a score of 3,956 points.
Lavarnway also competed as the second leg in the 4X400 relay and won another gold with a season-best time of 3:44.02 alongside Jessica Starr, Jalah Cooper and Raquel Rosa.
Lavarnway was a massive factor in UConn winning the Big East Championship for the second year in a row. Making the most of her collegiate career, Lavarnway transfered from SUNY Geneseo to UConn with two additional years of eligibility due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indoor Track & Field National Championships will be March 10-11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.