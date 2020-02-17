South Seneca wrestling’s sportsmanship does not go unnoticed

OVID — The Section V Wrestling Officials Association selected the South Seneca wrestling program as its Earl Fuller/Frank Marotta Sportsmanship Award recipient for Section V Division II schools in 2019-20.
The award is given for good sportsmanship at all levels: varsity, JV and modified. The behavior of coaches and fans factors into the selection, also.
The Falcons received their plaque Saturday, prior to the championship round of Section V’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association qualifying tournament at The College at Brockport.
The award is named after two men who spent decades involved in Section V wrestling. Fuller, the former wrestling coach at Rochester Institute of Technology, was one of the founders of the Section V Wrestling Officials Association in the late 1950s. He conducted wrestling clinics throughout the area that were instrumental in the development of the sport in this section. Marotta, who coached at the former Madison High School, continues to serve as the executive secretary of the Section V Wrestling Officials Association and works with the state wrestling committee.