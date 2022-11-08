OVID — South Seneca’s Caleb Sweet has been one of the finest wrestlers in the Finger Lakes, Section V and New York state since he first stepped foot on the mat as a member of varsity.
Up until Monday night, it was unknown where Sweet would continue his wrestling career.
In the South Seneca wrestling room, Sweet made his decision known Monday night sitting between his father, Ken Sweet — who is also South Seneca’s wrestling coach — and his mother, Christina Sweet. Caleb removed his Falcons letterman jacket with a big smile and with that, Sweet became a Binghamton Bearcat.
Sweet chose the Division I program over Lock Haven University.
“A lot went into this decision,” Caleb said. “Both schools are great. Both have great programs for my education and wrestling. In the end, Binghamton is a little bit better of a fit for me.”
“I expected there would be a few people here but I didn’t expect there’d be this many,” Caleb’s father Ken said. The South Seneca wrestling room was packed to the brim with family, friends and teammates. “He got here because he’s had so much support and I think that showed. This community’s awesome.”
The Bearcats begin the winter season in four days against Northern Colorado. In the 2021-22 saeson, Binghamton wrestling went 7-11 overall but 5-3 in its conference and placed 38th out of 66 in the NCAA Championships. While Sweet won’t join the team until the 2022-23 school year, there’s a lot to look forward to when he does.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said on joining the team next year. “I know a lot of the guys on the team and have wrestled with (them) before. I know I’m going to have a lot of good practice partners and get better.”
“I think (Caleb) will have the best chance to reach his goals, academically and athletically,” said Ken. “It’s the best balance for him and the best choice for him.”
Academically, Sweet looks to pursue sports medicine at Binghamton.
The senior has unfinished business coming into this winter season at South Seneca: A state championship.
In the 2021-22 season, Sweet dominated the 138-pound weight class, winning the Wayne-Finger Lakes and Section V championships and advancing to states. In the state tournament, Sweet pulled off two upsets after a first-round bye and made his way to the state championship, where he fell in a 10-1 decision that day.
Sweet and his father are excited for the season ahead.
“My thoughts coming into the season are, honestly, be the best wrestler I can be going into college,” Caleb said. “If I do that, I’ll be a state champ and that’s the goal.”