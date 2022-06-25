GENEVA — Pulling a community together is what a local neighborhood is all about. That was the case with cleaning up Jefferson Park in Geneva, which is on Jefferson Avenue, across the street from Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ athletic fields.
Over the past two decades, Jefferson Park’s baseball field has taken a beating, ranging from vandalism to harmful litter left behind to damage to playground itself. In May, an effort was made to restore the park to its former glory was made.
Geneva native Bill Pealer Jr., 45, a Media Production Specialist at Finger Lakes Community College and Ward 2 representative on City Council, grew up playing at Brook Street Park. Pealer moved back to Geneva in 2009 and noticed that the baseball fields in all the local parks had “disappeared.”
“To rejuvenate (the) Jefferson Avenue baseball diamond has been a project of mine since moving back,” Pealer said.
He made it clear he wanted to get the fields he used to practice on for Little League back in shape.
Prior to this year, he often talked with the city’s Public Works Department to gauge interest in fixing up the parks, but money always seemed to be the biggest problem. Because the park spans a significant portion of Jefferson, the time and people needed to mow the park’s lawn and the price of clay played a major role in preventing restoration.
With the help of Geneva resident Billy Sweeney, Pealer contacted current Geneva Red Wings general manager John Salone, himself a city councilor representing Ward 6. After a quick walk through Jefferson Park, the two began drawing up plans to fix up the park. Salone, the groundskeeper at McDonough Park, where the Red Wings play, realized he might be able to till the grounds with the equipment he uses at the Lyceum Street facility.
The first step was to unearth home plate, the three bases, and the pitcher’s mound. Pealer and Salone took an entire weekend in late May to dig out the holes and found the field’s original bases under a layer of earth. While not a full makeover, it represented more progress than the field had seen in years. Everything else fell into place relatively quickly.
Frank Gaglianese, a friend of Pealer’s and an at-large city counselor, contacted the Montemorano Bros., a topsoil and gravel company in Clyde. Dave Sharman, the city’s director of recreation, secured a donation of new clay from the company.
During Memorial Day weekend, Montemorano Bros. dumped a large pile of clay by the field. Pealer, alongside his family and the families adjacent to the park, distributed the clay in about 40 wheelbarrow trips.
The leftover pile of clay remains at Jefferson Park for any local parent or child that wants to do future maintenance on the field. Pealer said that was the same case at Brook Street Park when he was a kid; he said the pile there remained for roughly five years.
The first weekend following the completion of the new baseball field, Pealer hosted a “Frisbee Baseball” clinic. Frisbee baseball is essentially kickball: The pitcher throws the Frisbee towards the batter, who can then catch the Frisbee and throw it anywhere in the field, whether it’s on the ground or in the air. The batter then heads for first base while the defense attempts to throw the runner out, just as in baseball and softball. If the Frisbee is caught in the air then the batter is out. If the batter does not catch the Frisbee, then it’s up to the umpire to determine if it was catch-able or not. If the umpire feels if the batter was able to catch the disc, then it’s a strike; if not, it’s a ball.
All the other rules remain the same, with tagging or forceouts required to get the “hitter” out.
“We put some white lines out there; it looked really good,” Pealer said on the field conditions for Frisbee baseball. “And there’s kids right now playing baseball in the park.”
There were two weekends of Frisbee baseball in early June, and the children’s interest for the sport remains high, along with potentially bringing back the summer kickball league.
“Kids and parents are ready to go out,” Pealer said.
Sharman told Pealer he is interested in bringing back a local kickball league with the field being remade. He also said that he wanted to fix up the other local parks in the area.
As of now, Jefferson Park is home to a brand-new baseball field that has potential for several other diamond sports. Along with a playground featuring swings, a full-length basketball court, and a walking path that is a quarter-mile long on the entire outside part of the park, the newly refurbished field lifts the beauty of the spread.
“If rejuvenating a park that only takes a couple thousand dollars and three weekend days of rejuvenation can breath life into a park where kids and families can be active, play sports and come together, I think that is a great thing,” Pealer said.
A total of about 20 hours of labor, one rototiller, one wheelbarrow, and two shovels breathed new life into Jefferson Park.
“When you have the material, people will come out to bring back things,” Pealer said.