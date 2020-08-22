As often is the case, teams that steamroll their competition on the way to a championship leave opponents scratching their heads.
Track and field teams unquestionably fall into that category, but the sport consists of individuals on a collective team, and it is quite rare for an entire team to lord over all other schools at a meet and not just a few individual events.
For the uninitiated, a track and field meet is a sports junkie’s dream. From the minute teams arrive to when their buses leave, athletes can be found sprinting, jogging, stretching, leaping and throwing on all corners of the host facility, and when a team consists of unbeatable individuals, those meets create friendships and memories for a lifetime.
After falling short of a team title in both sectionals and states in 1999, the 2000 Lyons girls track and field team dominated every meet they attended, and set a new standard of individual and team success.
That year, they were the Wayne County champions for the third year in a row, going 6-0, and were crowned Section V Class CC and New York State Class C/D champions. In addition, 11 individuals captured sectional championships, 11 school records were set, and five individual state championships were claimed.
In other words: The Lions were unbeatable, and that one epic year resulted in lifetime lessons of dedication, hard work and self-accomplishment. ‘Imperishable’ seems to be the only word applicable to that ultra-talented, tight-knit squad that never saw a set of taillights.
“What’s kind of neat about our sport is it’s a collection of different personalities,” pole-vaulting extraordinaire Laura Olson began. “Maybe girls that have friendships outside of track can come together and, all of the sudden, we’re like a family. We formed some cool relationships, and we really cared about one another.”
Olson remembers that her mom would load up her minivan and drive half the team home after many practices.
“I think, for me, the cohesiveness,” Celestine Coney began about the foremost thing she remembers about the team. “That team, that year, we were super close. That was the year that we had so much cohesiveness and so much togetherness. I don’t think we could have won (a state championship) as a team if the cohesiveness wasn’t there.”
The 2000 squad was fortunate enough to have a reliable set of leaders across multiple grades. The senior class was led by the likes of Olson and Dedria Foster, while Annie Barbi led from the junior class, and Coney provided exceptional leadership as a sophomore.
Olson — who now goes by Laura Botkins — was a superior athlete for Lyons, and one of the country’s best scholastic pole vaulters. In addition to playing varsity soccer for four years, Olson began to emerge as one of the school’s best all-around athletes in her junior year. In her junior track and field season of 1999, she made all-league in both the pole vault and 100-meter dash, and was the Section V champion in the pole vault and first at the Meet of Champions, qualifying her for the state meet.
After gaining national recognition during her senior indoor track season, she was once again all-league, a Section V class champion, overall Section V winner in the pole vault, and once again a state meet participant in her senior spring season. That summer she competed in the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics, where she finished 20th overall. She was selected as Lyons Female Athlete of the Year 1999-2000.
Foster returned to the team in 2000 after winning an individual state title in 1999 in the triple jump. Foster would again be the favorite to win the triple jump, but she also made an exceptional athletic leap in the 100-meter sprint and provided another state championship possibility for the Lions.
Then there was Coney. She was not only an exceptional athlete, but her immense love of track and field had a domino effect on the team. Her love of the sport began at an early age in her front yard, and grew stronger by the day.
“This is something that I love and something that motivates me in life,” Coney said. “It’s every part of me. You don’t become good at something just because you’re good at it. You excel at it because you have a love for it.
“Even as a young kid, I remember lining up chairs outside my mom’s house. My mom yelled at me. She said, ‘You’re going to break my chairs!,’ and I just remember being so motivated that I would sneak and do it while she was at work.”
Coney began varsity outdoor track as an eighth-grader and was a W-FL all-star in the 100 hurdles. In 1999, she set a school record in both hurdles disciplines, and was third at states in the 100 hurdles.
In 2000, Coney won the sectional championships for the 100 and 400 high hurdles, as well as the 400-meter dash, before moving on to states.
Every year Coney was on the outdoor track team, the Lions were Wayne County champions. They were undefeated in 28 dual meets those seasons.
With an overabundance of talent, charisma and camaraderie, the 2000 girls track and field team was a coach’s dream, and the late Ron Wheat basically made sure his athletes arrived at events safely — and they would take care of the rest.
“Coach Wheat and Coach Hart, they each had their specialty events,” Olson said. “(Coach Wheat) did a lot to get me to where I was able to get to (the University at Buffalo). He went to my national championship for support, and that was really important to me.”
Spring arrived in 2000 slow and steady, as it always does in the Finger Lakes. For a track and field athlete, part of the love for the sport comes with the change of seasons.
“I just remember those warm, breezy days,” Olson said. “I also remember the cold, rainy ones, but I remember the nice days and cheering for each other, and we had fun — hanging out in the stands and watching each race. We worked together pretty well as a team.”
With sun beginning to shine and the temperature steadily rising, the Lions were all-systems go by the time the season’s first starting gun was fired.
Olson continued to dominate in the pole vault and Coney rolled as well. Also emerging as favorites to advance to states was the girls 4x100-meter relay team of Olson, Takara Wiles, Danielle McCray and Foster.
Barbi was setting high standards in the pentathlon, and won the event at the Section V championships that year.
With so many amazing sprinters, joggers and jumpers, the Lions were setting records and blowing teams off the track at every meet, but in addition to the immense talent was a bond. Whenever a Lions athlete was getting ready to compete, the rest of the team would gather for the event and “line the track,” as Coney remembers.
“I remember lining the track for certain (events) when they were running,” Coney remembered. “The energy that winning got for me, I was like, ‘OK now I need to get my team on board.’
“After I had a race, I never sat. I never sat and was like, ‘I’m going to sit down now that I won.’ It always put a fire under me, and now I’m going to go over and see what Laura Olson is doing in the pole vault, I’m going to go see how Dedria’s doing, I’m going to go see how the (relay) team is doing.”
By the time the Section V championships arrived, it was as if it was just another normal meet for Lyons. They dominated once again, and six Lions qualified for 11 events at the state championships at Liverpool High School.
With Foster slated to repeat as triple jump champion, Coney slated to claim her first state titles in both hurdles events, and the 4x100 relay ready to dish out damage, Olson’s favoritism to win the pole vault seemed like an afterthought.
Until thievery happened.
Olson was the odds-on favorite to win the event, with the No. 1 seed and a qualifying jump of 10 feet, but in the week prior to the meet, her trusty and customary pole was stolen from the Lyons equipment room. To a pole vaulter — especially at the high school level — their pole is akin to a baseball player’s glove The athlete is perfectly in tune with the piece of equipment, and when that is taken away, it can be devastating for the athlete.
“I think back to that situation, and it was very upsetting at the time, but as I think back now, it wasn’t that big of a deal,” Olson said. “I should have overcome that.”
“Whatever happened to the pole, to this day we do not know,” coach Roger Clark said. “I found it the following winter, right on the rack where we always kept the thing.”
Olson rolled into more bad luck as she found out the pole she borrowed from Canandaigua was illegal to use when she got to the state meet.
“I never got a chance to look at it until we got to the state meet,” Clark said. “Come to find out it was illegal because it had a crack-end split, and those types of poles are illegal.”
With no other options and an unfamiliar pole, the favorite to win the event failed to place at the state championship.
“At the high school level, and with it only being my second year (of pole vaulting), in that moment it was very important,” Olson said about her pole. “When I got a couple years into college, you realize it’s just a pole with numbers on the end of it. It’s not a big deal.
“And, you know, you focus on the good things. We won the 4x100!”
That misfortune proved to be the lone downer of the meet, because Olson and the rest of the Lions earned five state titles in addition to the overall C/D team championship.
Coney and Foster were two-time individual champions at the meet, and the 4X100 relay team anchored by Foster earned first place as well.
The Lions’ 4x100 relay had Olson begin the race before handing the baton off to Wiles then McCray and ending with Foster. The team clocked in at 49.81 seconds, good for one of five individual event state titles that day.
Once again, the rest of the Lions lined the track for the relay team.
“It was always about (the) team,” Coney said. “This person has got this event, ‘let’s line the track (for the) 4x100 relay that’s about to hit off right now.’ That was the event that got everything started.
“Our 4x100 was crazy. You got Laura Olson, Dedria, Takara; I remember watching them and thinking ‘OK, they just won. Let’s go. Who’s next?’ ”
Foster not only repeated as triple jump champion for the second year in a row with a leap of 38 feet, 8 inches, she also won the 100-meter dash in a blistering time of 12.38 seconds.
Coney won both her hurdles events, finishing the 100 in 15.24 seconds and the 400 in 1:04.36. Coney describes the 400 hurdles as the beast of all beasts, but she certainly tamed that race: Not only did she prevail comfortably, her time set a school record.
“The 400 hurdles, that’s an event that is super hard,” Coney stated. “It’s like the beast of all beasts on the track. You’re running the 400, which is already a hard race, and on top of that you’re jumping over hurdles.”
Coney’s relatively easy win on the 400 hurdles certainly had a domino effect on the rest of the team, and the Lions shined for the entire meet.
“You never know how you might be impacting someone else,” Coney said. “Somebody else might be watching you and they may be terrified for their event, but then they watch you do your thing with your event and now you carry that over to the next person on the team.”
While the five individual titles would be enough to secure a Lions team championship, they came close to sweeping the entire meet.
McCray placed second overall in the high jump and took third in the long jump. Coney came close to a third state title when she placed third in the 400-meter dash. Barbi placed sixth in the pentathlon.
Overall, the Lions scored 72 points on 11 entries with 11 school records and six total titles. Lyons was named Academic All-State by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Wheat had this to say about his team at the time: “I’m elated. I wonder each weekend what they have left in their tank and each weekend they seem to go above and beyond. I just couldn’t ask for anything more. It just astounds me, what they’ve been able to accomplish.”
That year of greatness from a small school gave the athletes untold confidence for the remainder of their track and field careers as well as life.
“I told my mom once, ‘You don’t understand how much running did for my life,’ ” Coney began. “I’ve never been a quitter. I remember falling over hurdles and getting up and finishing my race, and that has carried over to my life. I have endured hurdles in my lifetime, but just like I did with those 100 and 400 hurdles, I’ve always got up and finished the race. I have never been a quitter, and that is what has carried over.”
Olson was inducted into the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame in the Class of 2010, Barbi in 2012, Coney in 2013, and Foster in 2014. As a team, the 2000 Lions were enshrined in 2012.