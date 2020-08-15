In 2001, Newark softball came within a game of reaching the Class B state finals. Two years later, the Reds solved that semifinal riddle on the way to earning a state championship.
Today, the program’s lone state championship continues to bring joyful memories back to everyone involved with the team.
The man at the helm was head coach Mike Muscolino, who still lives in Newark. These days, Muscolino, the head coach of the Reds for 16 years, dedicates his time to the Alex Eligh Community Center.
In 2003, Muscolino’s Reds went 17-3 during the regular season, including 10-2 in Division I of the Finger Lakes East. Victor was 12-0 in league play en route to the D-I title, including a 2-0 regular-season triumph over the Reds.
Newark earned redemption against the Blue Devils in the postseason — and did not stop on their way to a Class B state championship.
“We started from day one preseason and straight through to that last game with Jamesvile-Dewitt,” Muscolino relayed. “We knew that we were a pretty good team, but I told the kids early on, ‘How hard you work will go a long way to see where our success is at the end of the year.’ They practiced hard every day, and they had it in their minds that they wanted to win sectionals ... the next goal was to be in the state quarterfinal. Once we got to the Albany area, it was onward to the states and ‘Let’s see what we can do.’”
Lee Prong was an assistant coach on that ‘03 team, but Muscolino always considered him as his “co-coach.” Prong was invaluable, particularly with his knack for developing pitchers.
Newark’s 2003 squad was a coach’s dream, featuring three senior captains: Tabatha “Tab” Pullen, Sarah “Wully” Wlodarczyk, and Amanda Baker.
Wlodarczyk, 34, who now lives in the Columbia County village of Valatie, was a four-year starter at shortstop.
“It was incredible,” Wlodarczyk remembered. “I think about now, in the midst of a pandemic and not being able to have that senior year. It was the most memorable moment of my high school career.”
After high school, Wlodarczyk went on to major in physical education at The College at Brockport, where she played softball and basketball. She has taught and coached for the last 13 years: She teaches physical education in the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District, and coaches the varsity girls basketball there.
“She was just an outstanding team leader,” Muscolino said about Wlodarczyk. “She was probably as good of an athlete as there was for high school that year (in 2003).”
“She was just a really good person and a really good player, as well as a good athlete,” Pullen added about her teammate. “She was somebody a lot of people looked up to. She was a little on the quiet side, but people had a lot of respect for.”
Pullen still lives in Newark. She went on to play softball at Finger Lakes Community College. A left-handed right fielder, Pullen was a five-year starter on Muscolino’s teams.
“She is an outstanding person besides just being an outstanding right fielder,” Muscolino said about Pullen. “She was known for scooping up a ground ball that was a potential single and throwing out the runner at first base. She was just a team player.”
Muscolino believes that Pullen threw out runners at first base from right field on about 14 occasions.
Pullen’s parents also helped out with the team. Her mom, Kim, controlled the scorebook, while her dad, Dan, helped out as the outfield pop-fly guy.
“Tabatha and I made a pretty good duo,” Wlodarczyk said. “We still communicate a little bit today. She was literally like my left-hand man. She was super outgoing, where I was more reserved. We balanced each other, and we balanced the rest of our teammates out as well.”
Baker was an all-league catcher — “a great player and team leader,” Muscolino described. “She could throw a runner out without standing to throw. What an arm and bat.”
With a strong foundation in place, Newark endured few hiccups during the regular season. The Reds began their postseason with a matchup against Webster Thomas in the Section V Class BB quarterfinals.
“We lost a couple of games early on in the season, they didn’t let them effect their mentality going into the sectionals,” Muscolino reflected. “That told me as the season went on that they were still hungry. They knew they couldn’t win the Finger Lakes, and they had another goal in mind. I think they just believed in themselves. They just knew that dreams do come true.”
Muscolino was fond of saying “Go onto the next pitch.” That summed up the postseason for the Reds.
Newark dominated Webster Thomas on the way to a 5-0 triumph, one of four shutouts Reds’ pitchers produced in postseason play. Brandice “Brandi” Balschmiter and Christine Seppeler were outstanding pitchers throughout that season.
When she wasn’t on the mound, Balschmiter, a sophomore, played centerfield. She went on to have a stellar career at the University of Massachusetts.
Seppeler, a senior, was the lead-off hitter for the team and got the offense started on multiple occasions.
In the Class BB semifinals, it took nine innings for Newark to get past Aquinas by a final score of 4-3, setting up a championship date against Victor. While the Reds knew it would be no easy task, they pitched their way to a 1-0, 10-inning victory.
Even at the most critical moments, Muscolino kept a calm and relaxed attitude that helped the Reds become mentally tough. By the time states came around, the pressure associated with one-run games didn’t faze the players.
“He has taught me so much not just from an athletics standpoint, but more from a character building and relationship standpoint,” Wlodarczyk said of her coach. “He’s taught me so much from coaching in terms of softball. I think about him daily for everything that he has done. It’s one of those moments where you realize it’s more than just sports. It’s preparing for life and character-building for many years to come. He is an incredible person.”
“He is just a phenomenal person,” Pullen said about Muscolino. “Sometimes he would just get a little fired up and be like, ‘All right guys, we’re going to stop at McDonald’s.’ He was never an intense coach where you were afraid. He would have a dry sense of humor. Just an all-around great guy.”
Pullen recalled one time after she got called up to varsity in seventh grade. Muscolino asked her for a “left-handed bat,” and the young Pullen was fooled by her prankster of a coach.
There is no left-handed bat.
“Just have some fun,” Muscolino told his team during the postseason run. “This should be one of the best times of your life. ... We were winning, and that’s even better.”
After beating Victor, three days later the Reds took on rival Waterloo in the Class B state tournament play-in game. Waterloo, the Class B champ, had solved Newark 5-2 during the regular season.
The Reds exorcised that demon with a 9-0 victory.
Next, the Reds faced perennial power Williamsville South in the state quarterfinals. They eked out a 2-1 triumph.
Unlike 2001, the Reds hurdled the state semifinal barrier against Sayville, squeaking out a 1-0 win. That set up a date against Jamesville-Dewitt in the championship game, a matchup that turned out to be one of the most memorable in state tournament history.
“It was definitely a high school championship-type atmosphere,” Muscolino said. “A lot of people from Newark drove up. That was nice to see a lot of parents there, just the whole atmosphere of having a lot more people watch you play than ordinarily would watch us, knowing that we were the two best teams in the B division that year going head to head.”
Normally, the semifinals and finals are played on the same day. However, inclement weather later that Saturday in the Albany suburb of Clifton Park forced the title game to be shifted to Sunday.
The final was a 12-inning classic. Newark did not flinch.
“I remember who was there,” Wlodarczyk said. “I remember the community support that we had. I remember Coach saying we’re capable of winning the game with the right mindset.
“It was a true team that year. We had such a good chemistry.”
Tied 1-1 after nine innings, each team started with a runner on second base in the 10th, per the international tiebreaker rule.
In the 12th, Balschmiter bunted Baker over to third base to start the inning. Sophomore Sylina Santell followed by roping a single into right field to score Baker.
“It was just a magical season and team,” Pullen stated. “It’s one of those things where in any given spot, nobody was necessarily the best in that position compared to other seasons. But, when we played together, it was just something specific about the team working together that we made it successful.
“The whole season was crazy because every game there was something weird happening,” Pullen continued. “In one of the playoff games there was the ball that bounced off second base for us to win. A pitcher that never throws a wild pitch just threw one over for us to score a winning run. The postseason games where all kind of unique. The final was just very intense, and nobody wanted to let anyone down. We just really didn’t want it to end.”
Muscolino, who is thankful for all the friends he made during his coaching tenure, remains as fond of his players today as he was then.
“The team was filled with great kids who represented the best of what high school athletics is all about,” Muscolino added. “I am very proud of every single one of them today, and we are all teammates forever. They were great kids.”
Jane Parcero, Holly Perry, Brittney Peters, Andrea Rommel, Carrier Sheehe, Rachael Stowell, Shelly Graham, Alex Hinckley, Karli Clingerman, Shannon Schulmerich, Corrie VanDemortel and Thaia Wheaton also were part of that special group. Together, they produced memories that will last throughout their lifetimes.