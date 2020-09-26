The fandom associated with Penn Yan Academy boys lacrosse rivals that of any region’s love of sport anywhere in the country. Simply put, lacrosse and Penn Yan have become synonymous.
That love began in the middle of the 20th century and began to blossom in the 1990s. By the time lacrosse fever had taken hold of Penn Yan, the early 21st-century Mustang lacrosse teams were on the cusp of a dynasty that started with the fledgling girls program.
It all culminated in a boys team that had one goal in 2001: win a state championship.
And they did.
They fought hard through every minute of a final epic clash against Manhasset — the school where football legend Jim Brown also played lacrosse — winning 9-8 and fulfilling a dream that had been in the making for years.
“Those kids, they were not going to be denied,” then-assistant coach Brian Hobart said about the team. “They worked incredibly hard. They held themselves and the group accountable, which is rare. We had some great leadership from Brice Queener and Kenny Mayville, and those kids just weren’t going to be denied.”
The Mustangs’ lacrosse dominance began in 1996, when the boys lacrosse team won their first of 12 straight sectional championships. The Mustangs possessed the talent and cohesion to make consistent runs at a state championship, but annually struggled to make it past the semifinal round.
The confidence for the boys to win a championship may have started when the girls lacrosse team won Penn Yan’s first state championship, in 1998. Led by head coach Patty Queener, the Mustangs dominated their opponents, a 24-0 campaign capped off with a win over Garden City in the championship.
Queener led her team — and her oldest daughter, Sarah — to glory and established a culture of success that came to define Penn Yan lacrosse.
Watching and cheering the girls was the core of Penn Yan’s boys lacrosse program: Patty’s husband, Harry, and their sons, Brice and Brett. Watching their family win a state title certainly had an effect on the boys, and by the time 2001 came, there was a feeling in Penn Yan that it was time for the boys to win a state title.
With both Harry and Patty being head lacrosse coaches and two daughters and two sons that played lacrosse and other sports, the Queener household was quite the competitive domain. While their support for each other never wavered, the standards each Queener child held each other to was quite high.
“The girls had already won one,” Brice said of his mother and sister’s 1998 Penn Yan lacrosse team. “To have my mom win one and to have my sister ... we’re a very competitive family, we’re very supportive, but we could not have them win one and not have us win one.”
By the time 2001 arrived, the Mustangs had begun to establish a gritty, hard-working culture, but had been denied an elusive trip to the state title game several times. With Brice heading into his senior season, it was his final shot at the elusive championship.
“Off of this team, we had two (Army) Rangers and a Navy Seal,” Harry said about the group’s toughness.
“That team was loaded from front to back with Division I players,” Brice said. “We grew up playing box (lacrosse) together, and a lot of us played football together. We had three pros, 10 Division I guys and just a lot of people that really cared and played the game at a whole different energy level ... we prided ourselves on that.
“Everybody says blue-collar, but Penn Yan actually is. We didn’t have (school) stickers on our helmet. We didn’t have names on our jerseys. We didn’t have a lot of subs. We just wanted to outwork everybody. A lot of practices were cold. We didn’t have turf, the ball was getting stuck in the mud, we were practicing in parking lots and gravel.”
Many of the games the Mustangs played that year were blowouts, and it resulted in some of the most savage and competitive practices in the school’s history.
“Our practices were intense,” Brice remembered. “They were nuts. Everybody wanted to be better than everybody else. We were constantly trying to see who was the best player at every practice.”
Hobart echoed a similar statement.
“Practice was a battle, every day,” said the Mustangs’ current head coach. “We thrived on that level of competition in practice. We’ve been trying to emulate that for 20 years since.”
In the fourth game of the year, the Mustangs faced their toughest test, a game against perennial state champion West Genesee. At the end of four hard quarters the Mustangs had fallen 4-3 without having the benefit of playing a single second of man-up lacrosse in the game.
It was Penn Yan’s only loss of 2001.
“They were a very good team,” Harry said of the Wildcats.
“We learned more from that game than we learned from any other game all year,” Hobart added.
Behind the leadership of Brice Queener, an All-American that season, and midfield players who would go on to play Division I lacrosse, the Mustangs won out convincingly, including a 22-0 rout of Geneva on the Panthers’ Senior Night.
“It was one of the only games we were ever allowed to score over 19,” Brice said. “That Geneva team, they had two guys go pro, and we beat them 22-0.”
The Panthers had a chance for revenge when the two teams met in the Class C sectional final, but they were simply no match for the Mustangs that year. Penn Yan won the title, 15-2.
While a sectional crown is the program’s main goal, 2001 was a campaign when that simply wasn’t enough.
“I don’t know how I would have felt the rest of my life if we didn’t win it,” Brice said. “It was a huge goal of ours. We had made up shirts that said, ‘One Team. One Goal.’ It was one thing that we talked about all the time.”
The Mustangs cruised into the state semifinals one more time. They squared off against another fine program in Skaneateles; however, Penn Yan was not to be denied on this occasion, reaching their first state title game by brushing aside the Lakers, 12-4.
When Skaneateles scored its first goal, it was 9-0.
“We actually got nervous,” Harry Queener said with a chuckle, “but then they said, ‘OK, we’re much better’ ... that definitely helped prepare us for Manhasset.
“Some of those kids had lost in three years in a row in the state semifinals,” Hobart noted. “They weren’t going to allow that to happen again.”
The championship game against Manhasset was what every fan hopes for in a title game, a game-long street fight during which neither squad enjoyed a comfortable lead. The odds seemed stacked against Penn Yan; other than West Genesee, upstate lacrosse programs had enjoyed almost no success against Long Island’s best in the state tournament.
Manhasset was up 7-6 lead at the end of three quarters. Despite winning just one face-off the entire match, the Mustangs battled defensively to make up for their shortcomings there.
A clash as epic as this needed a unsung hero, and midfielder Mike Vanaman turned out to be that guy. The junior netted consecutive goals to put the Mustangs up 8-7 with 7 minutes left in the game.
“Vanaman stepped up big in the fourth quarter with two goals and an assist,” Harry Queener said.
With 2 minutes left, Penn Yan was keen to play keepaway. Manhasset defensemen relentlessly chased Penn Yan’s attackmen, trying to pop the ball free. During one of those sequences the head of a Manhasset stick popped off, but he continued to flog Matt Karweck with the shaft of his stick. That earned Manhasset a costly penalty.
It looked as if Penn Yan put the game away with a man-up goal to make it 9-7.
The most stubborn of teams never go away quietly, and Manhasset struck back quickly to make it a one-goal margin again. However, that goal came with mere seconds remaining on the clock. As was typical for the game, Manhasset won the face-off, but all they could do was win it back and sling it into Penn Yan’s zone as the horn sounded.
“The celebration was on,” Harry Queener remembered.
Harry’s youngest son and Brice’s younger brother, Brett, was in net for the Mustangs and stood tall with 13 saves. Vanaman ended with three goals and was named offensive MVP. Keith Colf, a “nuts-and-bolts guy,” as Hobart described him, netted a massive goal and gave the Mustangs further contributions from every inch of the field. Karweck ended with three goals and two assists.
“I had the realization of how hard it is to do that in New York state,” Brice began. “The Powell brothers didn’t win (a state championship). The Thompson brothers didn’t win one. I watched those teams as a kid and as a young coach.
“It’s a tremendous sense of accomplishment and relief too. Relief is definitely the first word to come to mind, because if we didn’t win that one I’d still be pretty angry about it.”
Harry Queener handed the head-coaching reins to Hobart in 2004 so that he could help his wife with the girls team. The Mustang girls lacrosse team won their second state title in 2004.
“It was always on my mind,” Brice said about winning a state title after his mother and older sister. “We definitely wanted the girls to win it, but there was no way we were going to allow them to have the only one, and it was special that everyone in our family now has one because our little sister (Sylvia) followed up and got one too.”