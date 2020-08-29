It was a special time for the small town of Ovid in 2015-16. That was the year their South Seneca girls basketball team won the Class C state championship, the program’s second title.
Rewind about 17 years to understand how and when South Seneca started to come into its own as a girls basketball powerhouse.
In 1999-2000, the Falcons called up an eighth-grader by the name of Erin Farney. The guard/forward played five seasons on the varsity level at South Seneca — and never failed to win a championship. Farney played on five Section V champs in as many years. In her junior season, she helped lead her team to the 2003 Class C state championship.
“We really had a close, tight-knit program,” said Farney, 34, who now lives in Gates, works at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, and coaches the Greece Athena girls basketball team. “I remember when I was a young girl, just going and watching my sister play with all the talented ballplayers throughout. When I got to high school, what I remember most is our five sectional titles and our state championship. I will remember our state run when I was sophomore as well.”
In 2001-02, the Falcons came every close to winning a state championship Voorheesville ended that dream in the state semifinals, 59-51.
As Farney remembers, the Falcons knew they could do something even more special in 2002-03.
South Seneca played East Rochester to open the 2003 postseason, in the Section V Class C quarterfinals. The Falcons cruised, 74-40.
The dominance continued in the semifinals when South Seneca beat York, 56-29, meaning the Falcons would go after their fourth consecutive Section V crown against Lyons.
Farney, already armed with three years’ experience in sectionals, helped propel her Falcons past the Lions by a final score of 50-40.
Everett Babcock was the man who led South Seneca to sectional titles in all five years with Farney on the team. Babcock ended up coaching the Falcons for 13 seasons, winning 238 games.
“He’s one of the best coaches out there,” Farney said. “He’s a great guy, and he would do anything for his girls. I had him since I was younger, and he is just a very dedicated coach. Off-season he was there for his girls at making them better. He always just put us first and tried to make us the best basketball player and person that we could be.”
There’s no doubt Babcock influenced Farney’s coaching style: She said some of the techniques she uses are reminiscent of Babcock’s South Seneca teams.
After beating Lyons, South Seneca needed to win two play-in games to reach the state tournament. The Falcons steamrolled Cuba-Rushford, 69-23, before dispatching Wellsville for the second year in a row, 65-49.
While Farney was certainly a focal point for the team, South Seneca couldn’t have achieved any of its success without a collective team effort.
“When I first got pulled up (to varsity), I had great upperclassmen, good role models. They were amazing,” Farney said. “They were talented ballplayers, and they welcomed me there and they took me underneath their wing. Their dedication and passion for the game made me want to do the same exact thing. I will remember all the friendships that I had.”
In most postseason situations, the farther a team goes, the harder the games get. That was not the case for South Seneca.
The Falcons routed Westfield, 53-24, in the quarterfinals of the state tournament. This time, they hurdled their semifinal opponent, beating Binghamton Seton Catholic 69-49.
The state championship game against East Rockaway just so happened to occur on the one-year anniversary of South Seneca’s loss to Voorheesville in the state semifinals. The Falcons clobbered their Long Island foe 66-31.
“I just remember all the support we had,” Farney remembered about the title game. “We were just all fired up making it that far and just playing our hearts out.
“We had such a great run. We wanted it so bad that. We just wanted to go out there, and nothing was going to stop us.”
Farney was named the MVP for that state tournament. She helped South Seneca win more than 100 games during her five campaigns, and finished her high school career with 1,787 points and 983 rebounds.
After high school, Farney played at Alfred State before a torn ACL derailed her sophomore season. Farney chose to red-shirt, then transferred to Roberts Wesleyan, where she attended on a scholarship and played three more years. She was an NAIA All-American during her time there.
On Nov. 5, 2016, Farney was inducted into the Section V Basketball Hall of Fame, part of an 18-person class. It was a fitting tribute for a player that helped vault South Seneca girls basketball into Section V prominence.